Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

LONDON — The friendly neighborhood jeweler.

Stephen Webster was awarded the Friend of the Earth Award at the eighth Community Awards of Mayfair & St James’s on Wednesday evening at the Grosvenor House hotel for his positive contributions to the Mayfair and St James’s area.

“For several years, we have been committed to sustainable practice and responsible sourcing. It is a great honor to be awarded the Friend of the Earth Award, recognizing the hard work of our internal Green Team, who continuously strive to build a more sustainable business,” said Webster.

Sustainability has always been part of the British-born designer’s ethos and in 2013, he was recognized for it with the title of Member of the British Empire for training and services benefiting the jewelry industry.

Webster’s company is implementing a 46 percent emissions reduction target by 2030 and becoming recertified for the third time for the prestigious Butterfly Mark; the company has also held Fairtrade Gold certification since 2011, incorporating Single Mine Origin Gold for its London workshop since 2022.

Stephen Webster Courtesy Photo

Webster’s designs have long been popular in the U.S., and with musicians in particular: More than 25 years ago his Crystal Haze chunky cocktail rings became popular after Madonna bought a silver obsidian one and was photographed next to her former husband Guy Ritchie wearing it on her index finger.

Christina Aguilera has worn Webster’s designs onstage and, most recently, Machine Gun Kelly asked him to design an engagement ring for his fiancée Megan Fox.

Webster said the American hip-hop star, whose real name is Colson Baker, wrote a “dark fairy story,” in verse, to describe what he wanted.

Webster created a unique double-stone ring. It’s made from a pear-shaped emerald (Fox’s birthstone) and a pear-shaped diamond (Baker’s birthstone) that click together due to magnets embedded in the gold shank.