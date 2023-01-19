×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023

Business

South Korea Is Luxury’s Next Big Opportunity

Fashion

Why Sunnei Is Tweaking Its Business Model

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Webster’s company is implementing a 46 percent emissions reduction target by 2030.

Stephen Webster
Stephen Webster accepting his Friend of the Earth Award. Courtesy of Stephen Webster

LONDONThe friendly neighborhood jeweler. 

Stephen Webster was awarded the Friend of the Earth Award at the eighth Community Awards of Mayfair & St James’s on Wednesday evening at the Grosvenor House hotel for his positive contributions to the Mayfair and St James’s area.

“For several years, we have been committed to sustainable practice and responsible sourcing. It is a great honor to be awarded the Friend of the Earth Award, recognizing the hard work of our internal Green Team, who continuously strive to build a more sustainable business,” said Webster.

Related Galleries

Sustainability has always been part of the British-born designer’s ethos and in 2013, he was recognized for it with the title of Member of the British Empire for training and services benefiting the jewelry industry.

Webster’s company is implementing a 46 percent emissions reduction target by 2030 and becoming recertified for the third time for the prestigious Butterfly Mark; the company has also held Fairtrade Gold certification since 2011, incorporating Single Mine Origin Gold for its London workshop since 2022. 

Stephen Webster
Stephen Webster Courtesy Photo

Webster’s designs have long been popular in the U.S., and with musicians in particular: More than 25 years ago his Crystal Haze chunky cocktail rings became popular after Madonna bought a silver obsidian one and was photographed next to her former husband Guy Ritchie wearing it on her index finger.

Christina Aguilera has worn Webster’s designs onstage and, most recently, Machine Gun Kelly asked him to design an engagement ring for his fiancée Megan Fox.

Webster said the American hip-hop star, whose real name is Colson Baker, wrote a “dark fairy story,” in verse, to describe what he wanted.

Webster created a unique double-stone ring. It’s made from a pear-shaped emerald (Fox’s birthstone) and a pear-shaped diamond (Baker’s birthstone) that click together due to magnets embedded in the gold shank.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Hot Summer Bags

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Stephen Webster Is London’s Friendly Neighborhood Jeweler

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad