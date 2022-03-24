String Ting Debuts Zodiac Collection in Partnership With Aliza Kelly

With her line of beaded phone wristlets and crossbody straps, Rachel Steed-Middleton of String Ting is bringing the Y2K accessories craze to high-tech.

The brand began as a passion project during the first wave of the pandemic, keeping her daughter’s creatively engaged while raising funds for workers on the frontlines. It now counts Gigi Hadid and TikTok star Addison Rae as fans, catching on with consumers amused by the nostalgic quality and intrinsic functional value of its “Tings.”

“I wanted to create something that people can carry with them every day to bring them joy,” said Steed-Middleton, who will continue to structure String Ting by delving into seasonal releases.

The first is a 12-piece Zodiac collection developed in partnership with celebrity astrologer, Aliza Kelly. Handcrafted in London, the collection relies on both color and symbolism to reflect each sign’s unique character traits.

The Aries “Ting” Courtesy of String Ting

For the fire signs, flame-like beads flank a prismatic crystal, indicative of their passion and vibrance. Meanwhile, iridescent clovers represent the good fortune of earth signs and an array of purple-hued gemstones reflect the wisdom unique to those born under air signs. Freshwater pearls call to mind the emotional, intuitive nature synonymous with water signs.

Despite their ability to elevate any selfie, these celestial cell-phone wristlets are more than mere gimmicks. Just as friendship bracelets could solidify a bond forged at summer camp, String Ting’s things ensure that one’s most prized possession is never more than an arms-length away.

“Smartphones have become extensions of our personality,” said Kelly. “String Ting are brilliant accessories because they invite us to elevate these technological devices to actually reflect our unique, personal style.”

The Zodiac collection is available to shop on StringTing.com. Each wristlet retails for $89.

The Pisces “Ting” Courtesy of String Ting