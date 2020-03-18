By  on March 18, 2020

LONDON — The fashion jewelry category is ripe for change: No longer seen as fine jewelry’s poor cousin, new designers are popping in the space and revitalizing it with one-of-a-kind, fashion-forward designs.

Stylist Nausheen Shah has been at the heart of the shift with her sculptural, handmade collection of earrings created in partnership with Monica Sordo.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers