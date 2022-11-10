×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: November 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Ferragamo’s Gobbetti Touts Davis’ Designs

Business

From Kohl’s to Levi’s, the Ripple Effect of Michelle Gass’ CEO Switch

Fashion

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards: Celebrities, Glamour, Glitz – and Let’s Not Forget the Fashion Designers

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

The accessories brand founded by Susan Korn is putting Jewish tradition on full display.

The Susan Alexandra Judaica collection.
The Susan Alexandra Judaica collection. Courtesy

Oh Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah: Accessories designer Susan Korn, better known by her moniker Susan Alexandra, is gearing up for the Jewish festival of lights next month by releasing her first line of Judaica.

Honoring her grandmother Rose, a Holocaust survivor who proudly displayed her Judaism despite her suffering, and whose greatest love was gathering with family, the collection puts a zany twist on tradition with two menorahs — one resembling a watermelon slice and the other, eight bottles of nail polish. There are also fruit shaped dreidels, crocheted yarmulkes and jewel-encrusted mezuzahs made in collaboration with local Israeli artist Michal Golan.

Related Galleries

The Susan Alexandra Judaica collection.

All will be available online and at Susan Alexandra’s Lower East Side flagship from Friday. The collection arrives after antisemitic remarks from Kanye West and Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, and as synagogues around the U.S. have been put on high alert. 

“I really hope these pieces help people reconnect with their jewish roots, especially right now,” said Korn, who got her to start handcrafting necklaces using symbolic charms. 

It’s not such a stretch from jewels to Judaica, given the likes of Tiffany & Co. and George Jenson have long offered their own brand-specific versions to engage customers during ritual practices.

Korn, meanwhile, is not wasting any time test-driving her own designs — her Memphis-style blown glass candle sticks and beaded challah trivet will take pride of place at the intimate Shabbat dinner she is hosting to celebrate them. 

“I am so thrilled to debut our Judaica collection in the way that I intended for it to be used: gathering for a joyous event,” she said.

The Susan Alexandra Judaica collection. Courtesy
The Susan Alexandra Judaica collection.
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Hot Summer Bags

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad