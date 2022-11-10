Susan Alexandra Lights Up the Holidays With Judaica Launch

Oh Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah: Accessories designer Susan Korn, better known by her moniker Susan Alexandra, is gearing up for the Jewish festival of lights next month by releasing her first line of Judaica.

Honoring her grandmother Rose, a Holocaust survivor who proudly displayed her Judaism despite her suffering, and whose greatest love was gathering with family, the collection puts a zany twist on tradition with two menorahs — one resembling a watermelon slice and the other, eight bottles of nail polish. There are also fruit shaped dreidels, crocheted yarmulkes and jewel-encrusted mezuzahs made in collaboration with local Israeli artist Michal Golan.

The Susan Alexandra Judaica collection.

All will be available online and at Susan Alexandra’s Lower East Side flagship from Friday. The collection arrives after antisemitic remarks from Kanye West and Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, and as synagogues around the U.S. have been put on high alert.

“I really hope these pieces help people reconnect with their jewish roots, especially right now,” said Korn, who got her to start handcrafting necklaces using symbolic charms.

It’s not such a stretch from jewels to Judaica, given the likes of Tiffany & Co. and George Jenson have long offered their own brand-specific versions to engage customers during ritual practices.

Korn, meanwhile, is not wasting any time test-driving her own designs — her Memphis-style blown glass candle sticks and beaded challah trivet will take pride of place at the intimate Shabbat dinner she is hosting to celebrate them.

“I am so thrilled to debut our Judaica collection in the way that I intended for it to be used: gathering for a joyous event,” she said.

