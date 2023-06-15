Sydney Evan Collaborates With The Surf Lodge

Sydney Evan and Jayma Cardoso, founder and creative director of The Surf Lodge in Montauk, have linked up for a special jewelry collaboration to mark the hotel and restaurant’s 15th anniversary.

“It was a total honor to partner with Jayma for such a milestone occasion,” explained Rosanne Karmes, founder and designer of Sydney Evan. “I’ve always created jewelry for the strong, independent and dynamic woman, and she is the absolute embodiment of that. Fifteen years in business is a massive accomplishment, and we are thrilled to help celebrate.”

The collection fuses the DNA of the two brands, capturing their shared essence of good vibes, relaxation and a laissez-faire lifestyle. The collection includes two diamond necklaces from Sydney Evan’s signature script collection that fittingly say “Surf” and “Montauk.” Additionally, there is a diamond surfboard charm, along with a diamond “Surf” charm that is available on 14-karat gold or African opal beaded bracelets.

“Coming to The Surf Lodge is all about having fun and creating memories,” Cardoso said. “I loved the idea of designing a meaningful memento to share with our guests, reminding them of special moments they had in Montauk and at the property with friends, family and loved ones.”

Something else both brands share: a cult-like following, including the likes of Emma Roberts, Eva Longoria, Nina Agdal, Rocky Barnes, Miley Cyrus and more, who have been known to wear the jewelry and frequent the Montauk property.

Priced from $925 to $1,650, the collection is for sale at the Surf Lodge boutique and at sydneyevan.com.