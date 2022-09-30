×
A Jewelry, Supermarket Collab? Sydney Evan and Erewhon Prove the Power of Brand Community

It's a collaboration where fine jewelry meets fine food.

Sydney Evan X Erewhon necklace features
Sydney Evan X Erewhon Courtesy

Sydney Evan, the jewelry brand founded and designed by Rosanne Karmes, has teamed up with Erewhon, the Los Angeles based food market, to create a limited edition, co-branded jewelry collection.

“Erewhon is so much more than a grocery store; it’s truly a lifestyle brand unlike anything else,” Karmes said of Erewhon, which has a massive cult celeb following ⁠— there’s even a smoothie named after Hailey Bieber, a regular patron of the store. “They’ve created this incredible sense of community that is the perfect blend of health and wellness, mixed with the right amount of style and luxe, and being a fellow L.A.-based brand; it is a total honor to be a part of it.”

The collaboration features several renditions of Erewhon’s cold-pressed juice bottles depicted as 14-karat gold charms available in various enamel colorways and gemstone set options, including diamonds and emeralds, completed on Sydney Evan’s classic beaded bracelets and chains. The Los Angeles-based jeweler also created an “Erewhon” necklace in a nod to her “Love Script” collection, in a font that comes in gold or encrusted with diamonds.

In 2021, Sydney Evan celebrated 20 years in business, carving a niche with Karmes’ uplifting jewelry that is personable, wearable and oh-so-fun. Karmes’ influence in the jewelry category is wide, including script necklaces, evil-eye motifs, beaded bracelets and her famous lighthearted charms.

The collaboration collection ranges from $495 to $1,495 and retails at Erewhon Beverly Hills and sydneyevan.com.

