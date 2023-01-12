×
Tabayer Lands at Bergdorf Goodman

The nascent luxury jewelry collection from Nigora Tokhtabayeva focuses on sustainability, incorporating environmentally and ethically minded processes.

Tabayer, the ethically minded luxury jewelry brand from founder and chief executive officer Nigora Tokhtabayeva, has landed at Bergdorf Goodman.

“As we embarked on carefully building this luxury brand, Bergdorf was the ideal flagship partner we had in mind for the U.S. market,” Tokhtabayeva said. “As a lover and collector of fine jewelry, aligning with BG has truly been a dream realized.”

Tokhtabayeva was born in Uzbekistan and from a young age developed a sense of jewelry as both protective and spiritual. His pieces are rooted in the exploration of ancient wisdom, metaphysical protection, and tangibility of thought through the lens of visual abstraction.

All Tabayer pieces have been crafted from environmentally conscious and ethically sourced materials: Fairmined gold from responsible artisanal and small-scale mining organizations that promote social development and environmental protection, and conflict-free Kimberley-certified diamonds, underscoring a core pillar of Tokhtabayeva’s brand — a deep commitment to protecting the Earth and its inhabitants.

In a short time the brand — which ranges in price from $1,900 to $3,600 — has gained a lot of momentum, with Tokhtabayeva’s sculptural pieces seen on Katie Holmes, Meghan Markle, Lucy Liu and Letitia Wright, among others, and as a sponsor of Every Mother Counts, a nonprofit organization working to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for everyone, everywhere.

“We are so proud to be included on Bergdorf’s roster in our first year of distribution and we are looking forward to bringing our vision for sustainable, sculptural contemporary jewelry to their loyal clientele,” Tokhtabayeva said.

