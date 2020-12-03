Tacori has named its first c-suite executive hailing from outside the brand’s founding family. The company has announced Roeya Vaughan as its first chief commercial officer.

Vaughan joins Tacori from the Behr Paint Co., where she worked as president of marketing. She has also held posts at Oakley under Luxottica, Mattel and Asics.

At Tacori, Vaughan will be responsible for the brand’s sales and marketing divisions and will strategize growth initiatives and partnerships. The company sees most of its transactions through independent jewelers and partners like Jared and says it has a vested interest in driving sales to its retail partners. Prior to the pandemic, Tacori was a major player at jewelry tradeshows like JCK, which have gone remote in light of the coronavirus.

“Tacori was founded by my parents, Haig and Gilda Tacorian, who brought inspiration and innovation to the industry…in 1998. Tacori has been a leader ever since, as my sister Nadine and I…have accelerated the company’s success,” Tacori chief executive officer Paul Tacorian said in a statement. “Roeya shares our bold, forward-thinking mind-set and sees the limitless opportunities to continue Tacori’s growth. Her proven track record for accelerating other top global brands makes her a key addition to our team.”

Remarking on her appointment, Vaughan said: “Now, more than ever, Tacori is poised for exponential growth. The quality of the product, our unique signature crescent, handcrafted in California….Tacori’s brand equities are all meaningful differentiators, and why I was so drawn to this brand. As [chief commercial officer], my mission is to…move Tacori from inflection point to full potential.”