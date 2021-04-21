Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Lorraine Schwartz have announced the recipients of their Gemological Institute of America scholarship, each of whom will receive full tuition to earn GIA’s Graduate Gemologist diploma through distance education.

This scholarship, gifted by jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz and her close friend and longtime client, multitalented performer, record producer and philanthropist Beyoncé, is rooted in the understanding that education builds opportunity that can lead to generational wealth.

“I was impressed with their passion and the knowledge of gems that so many applicants displayed,” Beyoncé explained. “I am praying that this is just the beginning of opening more doors to diversity and raw inspiration in the jewelry industry.”

Following the selection by Beyoncé of the recipients of the scholarship, Audriana Osborne and Shelton Bradford, the entertainer announced that she will fund a third scholarship, naming Kulla Jatani the recipient.

“The global gem and jewelry industry is fused together by specialized expertise and diversity of experiences, voices and differing backgrounds. All of these help to foster creativity, relevance and ultimately, success. Diversity is essential for us to continue to thrive well into the future,” said Susan Jacques, GIA president and chief executive officer. “We are honored to have worked with Beyoncé and Lorraine to create educational opportunities that can transform the course of a life — and for it to benefit three people makes it all that more special.”

Each scholarship is valued at more than $20,000 and includes tuition, fees, equipment and travel and other expenses for on-campus lab classes.

Beyoncé Just Made History at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Natural Diamond Council and Lorraine Schwartz Announce an Initiative to Support Emerging Jewelry Designers of Color

Icy Park: Beyoncé Reveals Details of Third Ivy Park Collection