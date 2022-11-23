×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Alessandro Michele Is Exiting Gucci, Sources Say

Business

Black Friday Preview: Uncertainty Rising

Accessories

Footwear Entrepreneur Quinto Casadei Dies at 88

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds

For $10, cofounders Anthony Tsang and Ray Cheng got a domain name and “a company that doesn’t require a slogan, ever” dedicated to independent and creative lab-grown diamond jewelry.

The Future Rocks Ray Cheng and Anthony Tsang.
The Future Rocks' Ray Cheng and Anthony Tsang. Courtesy of The Future Rocks

For Anthony Tsang and Ray Cheng, cofounders of the Hong Kong-based jewelry marketplace The Future Rocks, lab-grown diamonds are the gemstones of tomorrow.

It was exactly what they wanted to enshrine in their company name, too.

Trouble is, when they looked to register a web domain for it, their first choice of “future rocks” was taken.

“That’s when Ray suggested adding ‘the’ to turn the name into a statement,” said Tsang, who serves as chief executive officer of the marketplace dedicated to lab-grown diamond jewelry from independent and creative labels.  

Related Galleries

For $10, they got a domain and “a company that doesn’t require a slogan, ever,” quipped Cheng, now its chief design officer.

Hikari Mori in The Future Rocks’ latest campaign. Courtesy of The Future Rocks

Neither of the cofounders comes from a jewelry background. Canada-educated Tsang leveraged his industrial engineering background into a career that took him from Swatch and telecoms to big data and retail, while Cheng studied architecture in the U.S. and “there was a short period where [he] really was an architect” before diving into information technology projects.

But both found themselves fascinated by the possibilities offered by new materials in jewelry. This is starting with lab-grown diamonds but in due course and short order, materials like the Cofalit that Boucheron has recently been experimenting with will make their way onto the market and into consumers’ hands, explained Cheng.

So the idea of The Future Rocks, beyond a healthy business, is their “hope to build a community where people understand lab-grown diamonds, future-forward jewelry through content curation and interactions,” said Tsang.

According to Tsang, the potential is huge, owing to a wide target audience that ranges from first-time jewelry buyers that “may never even have purchased a diamond before” interested in a smartly priced offering to younger generations keen to purchase items created using sustainable practices and materials.

A brave new world of soon-to-be-precious materials called for “new ways to sell a new substance to a new audience.” So The Future Rocks is also approaching each touch point with brands and consumers as an opportunity for conversation.

The Future Rocks’ exclusive models by French lab-grown jewelry brand Loyal.e. Courtesy of The Future Rocks

“It’s obvious we sell jewelry, so what people expect is to be engaged on sustainability, innovation or the emotional value of jewelry,” said Tsang, highlighting their choice of faces like Japanese model Hikari Mori, granddaughter of the late couturier Hanae Mori, or the arty editorial vibe of jewels paired with insects.

With a price range that starts around $99 and goes up to the tens of thousands, Tsang sees The Future Rocks as sitting in a novel position, which he deemed “demi-fine,” and akin to affordable luxury.

If the entry-price segment puts them in competition with much larger players like Pandora, which has recently launched a lab-grown and recycled precious metals offering, Tsang nonetheless feels that the breadth and depth of The Future Rocks’ offering sets it apart.

Plus, “what we’re selling is the product, not just the actual [lab-grown diamond] itself,” added Tsang, likening the stones to sugar, a cheap commodity that is used in cakes sold for thousands by top pastry chefs.

Fundamental to inclusion on the platform is therefore a willingness to push the envelope from a creative standpoint, said Cheng, who highly rates the way brands “differentiate [their wares] from conventional jewelry pieces.”

What he noted was that most brands were currently mired in a classical approach, adding a new material here or lab-grown gemstone there in “a good baby-step forward.”

Beyond a commercial opportunity, the duo also feels it is also their role to foster creative emulation, commented Cheng, calling the “design collective” one of the platform’s key resources.

Collaborations are not yet in the works, but limited editions and exclusives are in the works.

It also segued with Tsang’s vision of bringing diversity to the consumer, one reason why they established a marketplace rather than launch a brand themselves.

Jewelry labels that fit the bill are on the rise. At launch, the selection was six brands. It now spans 21 brands from nine countries, including France, Germany, Japan, China, Belgium and Switzerland.

Founded in late 2019, the platform is headquartered in Hong Kong, and launched in April 2021. From the start, Tsang was adamant that the company should think of its target audience as a global one, now open to 24 countries.

The U.S. remains the platform’s largest market 18 months in but interest in lab-grown diamonds is heating up globally, in particular in Asia.

An image from The Future Rocks campaign. Courtesy of The Future Rocks

The company opened the Japanese market five months ago and China is already leaping forward in terms of sales, doubling month-over-month to reach a rough half of the overall business despite having been open for sales for a quarter. In the midterm, Tsang expects China and the U.S. to have equivalent shares.

Next might be Korea, an effervescent market for luxury brands in sales and communication opportunities.

Business is brisk, according to the executive, requiring around 15 people in Hong Kong, and a 30-person team based in Shanghai. While he declined to share overall figures, Tsang noted that the gross merchandise value sold on the site had leapt by three-figure percentages since the launch.

Currently, the average basket size is around $500 to $600, and there’s an increasing trend toward multiple items per transaction.

Initially based on a drop-shipping model to avoid stock and potential waste, The Future Rocks is starting to carry a small amount of inventory. “Nobody anywhere wants to wait six weeks for a pair of earrings,” commented Tsang, explaining they were using data to guide their purchasing. “And in China, they want them yesterday.”

As forward-looking as their offer is, the next step for The Future Rocks is the oldest trick in the retail book: physical stores.

In January, the retailer will be holding a months-long pop-up shop in Tokyo, the first of a series that will continue well into 2023 and beyond across markets.  

“When it comes to jewelry, we still want the personal touch,” said Cheng. “That’s something you’ll never be able to replace with any online experience.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Hot Summer Bags

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds' Shining Future

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad