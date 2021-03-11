The Jewelry Edit, the e-commerce startup aiming to change the conversation around jewelry consumption, has tapped Vanity Fair fashion director Nicole Chapoteau as strategic partner and resident stylist.

The Jewelry Edit founder Rosena Sammi explained that onboarding Chapoteau “will allow us to better translate the notion of a red carpet styling experience to our customer, therefore delivering that same personalized experience a celebrity is accustomed to.”

Sammi soft launched the site for holiday 2020 with a mission to shift the jewelry customer’s focus to sustainability, quality and longevity.

“Central to our mission and concept is a focus on education,” the founder explained. “As we build our customer base, we want to ensure people know what they are buying. Transparency in product, and therefore accountability to ourselves and our designers, is paramount.”

Chapoteau, who remains at Vanity Fair, said teaming with TJE, “feels like a natural fit. I’m inspired to work with a women-driven team who prioritize bringing on jewelry from female designers, women of color and with sustainable practices,” she said.

Her styling advice is to start with what one does every day, “from your work to your interests. Begin with an area you feel comfortable with,” she explained, adding that the site’s curation and approach takes personality, uniqueness and diversity into account, which allows their customers to discover new designers.

Specific to right now, during the pandemic, Zoom dressing is top of mind for Chapoteau, who says customers should “look for more show-stopping pieces because what appears on camera is important.”

“I am excited to continue to grow our mission of bringing on new and diverse designers, through the lens of being a woman of color,” Sammi noted. “My personal racial and gender experience as well as my passion for sustainability offer a distinct perspective and therefore trajectory of the designers we onboard.”

