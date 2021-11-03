The Leopard Awards Honors Suzy Menkes, Susie Cave and Nicola Adams

LONDON — Fashion journalist Suzy Menkes was honored with the lifetime achievement award at the Leopard Awards Thursday evening, presented by Daphne Guinness.

The Leopard Awards is an initiative launched in 2016 by leading figures within the British jewelry industry, known as the London Leopards — Solange Azagury-Partridge, Susan Farmer, Theo Fennell, Shaun Leane, Stephen Webster and Carol Woolton — to celebrate the creativity and craftsmanship of British jewelry, as well as to honor the wonder and desire that jewelry inspires in film, fashion, art and sport.

Susie Cave and Bella Freud at the Leopard Awards. [Rowben Lantion]/BFA.com/Courtesy

After several delays due to the pandemic, the award ceremony was held once again at the Goldsmiths’ Hall in the City of London, home to the British gold, silver and jewelry industry for more than 700 years, to recognize those who have made outstanding contributions to the British jewelry industry.

Supported by the Prince’s Trust and Natural Diamond Council, the event was attended by Eliza and Amelia Spencer, Bella Freud, Daphne Guinness, Olga Kurylenko, Emerald Fennell, Nick Cave, Sabine Getty, Kesewa Aboah, Camilla Lowther and Sophie Hermann.

Other winners of the night included double Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams, who was presented with the Leopard Award for jewelry in sport by British actor Harrison Osterfield.

Fashion label The Vampire’s Wife’s founder Susie Cave was awarded the Leopard Award for jewelry in fashion by Bella Freud, while the Leopard Award for jewelry in heritage and culture went to Geoffrey Munn of “Antique Roadshow.”

Nicola Adams and Ella Baig at the Leopard Awards. [Rowben Lantion]/BFA.com/Courtesy

The event also revealed the recipients of the Leopards’ Prince’s Trust mentorship program: Megan Brown, Emma Quinn, Claire Skelton, Noi McMillan and Jessica Arawitese.