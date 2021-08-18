The M Jewelers x MLB collaboration.

Fine jewelry brand The M Jewelers is joining forces with Major League Baseball to collaborate on a 20-piece collection of gold and silver MLB-inspired pendants, rings and earrings to help sports fans support their favorite teams. Inspired by his upbringing in New York City’s Diamond District working alongside his father, M Jewelers founder Mark Shami knew after repeated requests from customers for customized New York Yankee pendants that the collaboration needed to happen. The initial collection features logos from the Yankees, the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers, while a full collection is being created for all 30 MLB teams. Prices range from $100 to $200.

New York Mets stud earrings, $100. Courtesy photo

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ cut ring, $125. Courtesy photo