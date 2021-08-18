×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: WHP Global Acquires Lotto Sport Brand

Business

Old Navy Redefines Inclusion Offering ‘Every Style in Every Size’

Business

Target’s Momentum Continues Into Back-to-school Season

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Growing up in New York City's Diamond District working alongside his father, Mark Shami's collaboration with the MLB is very on-brand.

The M Jewelers x MLB collaboration.
The M Jewelers x MLB collaboration. Courtesy photo

Fine jewelry brand The M Jewelers is joining forces with Major League Baseball to collaborate on a 20-piece collection of gold and silver MLB-inspired pendants, rings and earrings to help sports fans support their favorite teams. Inspired by his upbringing in New York City’s Diamond District working alongside his father, M Jewelers founder Mark Shami knew after repeated requests from customers for customized New York Yankee pendants that the collaboration needed to happen. The initial collection features logos from the Yankees, the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers, while a full collection is being created for all 30 MLB teams. Prices range from $100 to $200.

NY Mets Stud Earrings
New York Mets stud earrings, $100. Courtesy photo
MJewelers x MLB Collaboration
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ cut ring, $125. Courtesy photo
MJewelers x MLB Collaboration
The New York Yankees’ medium pendant necklace, $200. Courtesy photo
The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The M Jewelers x MLB Collaboration

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad