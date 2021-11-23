×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Diesel CEO Restructures Company to Bring Back Brand Coolness, Launches NFT Sneaker

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Is ‘House of Gucci’ Any Good?

Accessories

Fine Jewelry Is Becoming Less Formal — and More Fun

Britain’s Theo Fennell Wants to Keep His Brand Small, and Beautiful

After taking back control of his brand, Fennell has been focusing on bespoke pieces for private clients and nurturing a future generation of British jewelers.

Theo Fennell at the Leopard Awards
Theo Fennell at the Leopard Awards. Rowben Lantion/BFA/Courtesy

Theo Fennell isn’t in a hurry.

After regaining full control of his namesake brand in June, he is focusing on bespoke works and prioritizing his close-knit group of loyal clients. In an interview, Fennell said he wants to stop compromising, and doing the big, commercial collections that previous investors were always asking for.

“We’ve always been much happier doing very small, one-offs and very complicated and crafted work,” said the designer, 69, in a Zoom call.

“I think there was an obsession for 20 years, from when the branding process really first started, to make everything into a brand so that it could be duplicated all over the world. But, really, our ethos has always been that jewelry should be very personal. It’s not an accessory. In our case we want to make something that is loved, and not just for a season or for a couple of years, something that would really last forever.”

Related Galleries

A bespoke Salamander broach made by Theo Fennell
A bespoke Salamander broach made by Theo Fennell. Courtesy

He’s known for sorbet-colored gemstones and bejeweled cross, key, and horn pendants, as well as for objects such as silver ketchup bottles, or jam jar lids. His designs have long been popular with the social set and celebrities including Naomi Campbell, Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley — as well as with his daughters, the Oscar-winning Emerald Fennell, and fashion designer Coco Fennell.

Fennell launched his brand with a store in London’s Chelsea in 1982 after honing his skills in London’s diamond district Hatton Garden. The brand soared during the years of Cool Britannia, but has gone through a series of financial ups and downs since, was listed on the London Stock Exchange at one point, and has seen private investors come and go.

He regained control of the brand earlier this year, together with Neal Sussman, the managing director. They bought the shares back from Endless, the London-based private equity firm that saved it from going into administration and invested heavily over the past few years.

Now back in the pilot’s seat, the jeweler believes that staying small and beautiful is right for now.

The pandemic was a catalyst for the public to reconnect with the idea of “getting involved and having things made that are unique pieces,” according to Fennell. “They want to be involved in the process. They want to wear things that say something about themselves rather than the back of the brand.”

“Endless understood and behaved wonderfully well because they understood the business. They realized that we were just far better by ourselves, and they very kindly offered me a chance to buy it back, which I did very happily because it’s been 14 years that I haven’t had my name,” he added.

A story telling ring made by Theo Fennell
A storytelling ring made by Theo Fennell. Courtesy

For now, some 70 percent of the business comes from commissioned work, and all pieces are made within the brand’s workshop in a new headquarters at 169 Fulham Road, which is just down the road from Fennell’s first Chelsea store.

“What we’re producing are jewelry pieces that people can wear and remind themselves of what we hope is the beginning of the end of the world we’ve inhabited for the last two years,” he said.

“At the moment, we’re doing rings [with elements that open] with stories that lend hope to people. We’re also doing these little creatures — serpents and salamanders in rainbow colors to just try and cheer people up.”

Another popular request he has been getting is for rings with people’s favorite buildings and objects inside.

“It’s a very Elizabethan idea of sentimental jewelry, of being able to open something and have a portrait inside. It can be people, dogs or a horse. It has become much nearer to what a piece of great jewelry used to be. Having something secret and very personal is still a very important part of really proper jewelry,” he said.

Theo Fennell at his workshop
Theo Fennell at his workshop. Courtesy

Fennell said that demand has risen dramatically this year, and he is already beginning to look at what his next steps could be.

“I want to get everything absolutely right. Everybody following the ethos, and part of the business, with their passion up and running. This is a passionate business for people who love jewelry, rather than people who are just trying to sell billions of pieces to please some shareholders,” he added.

While the business has a hard core of long-standing customers, it is also looking to speak to a younger audience and embrace the work of younger craftsmen and studio apprentices.

Emerald Fennell, winner of the 93rd Academy Awards for best original screenplay for "Promising Young Woman," wore a pair of Theo Fennell's morganite and diamond chrysanthemum earrings, and a diamond and purple tourmaline ring at the Oscars.
Emerald Fennell, winner of the 93rd Academy Awards for best original screenplay for “Promising Young Woman,” wore a pair of Theo Fennell’s morganite and diamond chrysanthemum earrings, and a diamond and purple tourmaline ring at the Oscars. AP

Fennell’s daughter Emerald, who won the Oscar for best original screenplay for her feature film directorial debut “Promising Young Woman,” and who played the young Camilla Parker Bowles in the Netflix series “The Crown,” has been crucial in helping her father speak to a new generation of audiences.

“It’s been great that she has this following of young — and old — women, people who respect her. I think those are the kind of people who we enjoy seeing wearing our jewelry. Instead of models and catwalk and red carpet, for us, it’s much more about people who we have respect for and everybody else has respect for wearing it,” he added.

To safeguard the future of experimental jewelry, Fennell has been actively involved in championing and preserving the British jewelry industry.

He is a founding member of the London Leopards alongside Solange Azagury-Partridge, Susan Farmer, Shaun Leane, Stephen Webster, and Carol Woolton. The industry group celebrates the creativity and craftsmanship of British jewelry, and looks at how it inspires film, fashion, art and sport.

Shaun Leane, Susan Farmer, Solange Azagury-Partridge, Stephen Webster, Carol Woolton and Theo Fennell
Shaun Leane, Susan Farmer, Solange Azagury-Partridge, Stephen Webster, Carol Woolton and Theo Fennell Richard Young/Courtesy

Fennell has also launched the Gilded Youth initiative to get young people involved in the trade.

“They think about designing jewelry, but very few really think about getting involved, sitting in the workshops and making jewelry. It is, in fact, a fantastic occupation of somebody to be part of a team that’s producing wonderful things,” he said.

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Britain's Theo Fennell Wants to Keep

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad