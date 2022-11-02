Tiffany & Co. Brings New Approach to Holiday Season With 360-Degree Campaign Inspired by Andy Warhol

Tiffany & Co. is bringing new novelty this holiday. The New York-based jeweler has teamed with Hailey Bieber and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts on an immersive holiday campaign that sets a new paradigm for Tiffany traditions.

Tiffany has dug into its archives to revive original Warhol sketches made for greeting cards distributed to Tiffany clients in the ’50s and ’60s at the height of the artist’s commercial career. The sketches provide a template for Tiffany’s new approach to the holiday season: a 360 degree campaign with visual continuity across advertisements, store displays and special product.

Bieber is featured in a holiday-themed video shot by Mario Sorrenti that takes cues from the original Warhol Factory. She was also captured in still imagery lensed by Raymond Meier.

Hailey Bieber for Tiffany & Co.’s holiday campaign. Photos: Raymond Meier

The Warhol theme spills over to the jeweler’s store windows and in-store displays worldwide. Tiffany has also created limited-edition holiday product including bone china dishes, playing cards, ornaments and even its annual advent calendar — all bearing those archival Warhol sketches.

“There’s a big plan around Andy Warhol,” Tiffany chief executive officer Anthony Ledru told WWD in Los Angeles last week at an event for the jeweler’s new Lock collection. “He was an illustrator in the ’60s for Tiffany’s. It was one of the first collaborations we had. It’s going to be about the magic of Andy Warhol in the stores on some of our facades. And the biggest thing ahead for Tiffany’s for next year is obviously the reopening of Landmark [the Fifth Avenue flagship]. It’ll be fireworks for the brand. And a lot more store innovations to come.”

“We wanted to honor Andy Warhol’s relationship to Tiffany & Co. this holiday season. By taking inspiration from the iconic greeting cards created for our clients in the ‘50s and ‘60s, we took a 360 approach that goes further than just the campaign. From in-store installations, immersive experiences to the home and accessories capsule collection, we wanted to celebrate the brands longstanding history and bring a fresh perspective for this holiday season,” added Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany’s executive vice president for product and communications.