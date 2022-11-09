Tiffany & Co. Deepens HBCU Support in Partnership With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Tiffany & Co. is peeling the lid back on its efforts toward diversity, equity and inclusion. The company on Wednesday revealed recent initiatives as part of its Atrium platform, which was established earlier this year as a sustainability pillar that advocates for equity and inclusion in fine jewelry and luxury.

Tiffany has teamed with Harlem’s Fashion Row to sponsor its Icon 360 HBCU Summit. The initiative entailed Tiffany executives and staff flying to meet with students in the fashion merchandising and design program at North Carolina A&T University to inform them of potential career avenues in the luxury industry.

Over the course of 10 weeks, speakers like global chief human resources officer Mary Bellai, vice president and chief innovation officer Dana Naberezny and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton North American head of diversity and inclusion Cory Smith were among those who spoke.

Last month Tiffany also sponsored a trip for students to travel to New York to visit the jeweler’s headquarters, jewelry innovation workshop and attend a luncheon career panel.

“It starts with a human connection. In the spring, executives from Tiffany went to the school to tell students about their particular job functions. We want to make sure they know the industry wants them and that they are important to us and Tiffany has been incredible at conveying that message,” said Brandice Daniel, founder and chief executive officer of Harlem’s Fashion Row.

She added: “The goal for us is — how do we transform art and fashion departments at HBCUs to get them on par with top fashion schools around the country? To make sure we are preparing the next generation of diverse creative talent to come into this industry.”

Tiffany has also revealed the first eight apprentices as part of LVMH’s Métiers d’Excellence Institute, which — in Tiffany’s case — is also part of Atrium. Diana Olivarez, Elizabeth Shoobs, Elizabeth Matthan, Evan Martinez, Jiwon Hong, Isabella Dias, Maria-Emilia Proaño and Marianne Nieves de Banegas will work in the jeweler’s workshops over the next two years and circulate between job functions to hone expertise.

Tiffany, as previously revealed, will continue its About Love scholarship in partnership with Beyoncé and Jay-Z through 2024 — ultimately providing $2 million of scholarships to students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities enrolled in the arts and creative studies. For the 2022-23 school year, 60 students will receive need-based financial assistance.

“Through Tiffany Atrium, we have broadened access and exposure for HBCU students and diverse talents over the past several months. The relationships we are building under our Education Pillar strengthen our brand. From the second year of our About Love Scholarship campaign, to our first LVMH Métiers d’Excellence apprenticeship program and connection with the Harlem’s Fashion Row, we have made meaningful progress toward our goals,” said Bellai.