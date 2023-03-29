Tiffany & Co. Reveals Reopening Date of Its Fifth Avenue Location

NEW YORK — The long-awaited unveiling of Tiffany & Co.’s Fifth Avenue store renovation is officially only four weeks away.

The jeweler is expected to email invitations to industry insiders this week for the grand-opening event of what it is now calling “The Landmark” location.

By changing the historic location’s name from “flagship” to “The Landmark” Tiffany looks to create a distinction between this specific New York City location and a roster of important global stores in key cities like Tokyo and Los Angeles.

It is understood that the New York City store at the corner of 57th Street and Fifth Avenue will be the only Tiffany store referred to as The Landmark, owing to the building’s rich history, while other stores will continue to be called flagships. While the store’s facade is original, the building does not maintain landmark status with New York City’s Landmarks Preservation Commission.

In its invitation, Tiffany calls guests to a special opening event on the evening of April 27. The store will open to the public under normal operating hours on April 28.

The renovation of one of New York’s most iconic stores — which served as the titular muse for Truman Capote’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and whose windows once famously reflected Audrey Hepburn’s pining expressions in the book’s film adaptation — has been a long time in the making.

The job began in 2019 under Tiffany’s previous executive management team and came under the supervision of LVMH Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy upon the luxury group’s acquisition of Tiffany in 2021.

According to sources, it is understood that Tiffany’s Landmark renovation is the largest retail investment that LVMH has ever made in a single store. The overhaul includes an interior architecture design led by Peter Marino and a three-story glass addition by OMA partner Shohei Shigematsu — both done in close collaboration with Tiffany.

According to sources, the Landmark location will have a unique design in the hopes of reestablishing the store as a global retail destination, while flagships will closely follow Tiffany’s new store concept previously seen in WWD.