Tiffany’s New Blue Book High Jewelry Collection: 6 Exceptional Pieces to See

Tiffany's "Botanica" Blue Book collection explores realms of nature with a new sense of refinement.

The largest Schlumberger Bird on a Rock brooch ever mounted, with a morganite of more than 113 carats, a pink sapphire and diamonds. T|Tiffany & Co. Studio

Not all diamonds are created equal.

Tiffany & Co.’s new Blue Book high jewelry collection features some of the world’s most exceptional gemstones, many of them too precious to ever be displayed on a store shelf.

The new collection is named “Botanica” and includes three floral themes that are important to Tiffany’s archives: dandelion, orchid and thistle. Each of its jewelry designs touch on these floral motifs with a nuanced refinement that Tiffany has fine-tuned under watch of its new parent company, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

“In my 35 years here, I think this is the best Blue Book ever,” said Tiffany chief gemologist Victoria Reynolds, who spearheads the annual high jewelry collections. “There is a very distinct point-of-view in each chapter, and each of them goes back to the archives. It wasn’t about going to the archives needing inspiration, it was about finding inspiration and reinventing it ⁠— there is nothing else that looks like this,” she added.

Here are six exceptional designs from the collection, which will be unveiled at a formal event in Miami next month:

Tiffany Botanica Blue Book diamond ring.
A ring in platinum with a center diamond of more than 6 carats, evoking a dandelion. T|Tiffany & Co. Studio
Tiffany high jewelry Blue Book necklace with pearls, diamonds and sapphires
A thistle-inspired necklace in platinum with a South Sea white pearl of more than 58 carats, sapphires and diamonds. T|Tiffany & Co. Studio
Tiffany orchid-inspired high jewelry necklace
A necklace in platinum and 18-karat yellow gold with a green cuprian elbaite tourmaline of over 10 carats and diamonds, inspired by an orchid stem. T|Tiffany & Co. Studio
One of Schlumberger’s original three designs for the Tiffany Diamond, now set with an aquamarine of more than 48 carats. Courtesy/Tiffany & Co.
The largest Schlumberger Bird on a Rock brooch ever mounted, with a morganite of more than 113 carats, a pink sapphire and diamonds. T|Tiffany & Co. Studio
Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Flowers and Leaves necklace in 18k yellow gold and platinum with diamonds, recently worn by Lady Gaga.
Tiffany & Co.’s Schlumberger Flowers and Leaves necklace in 18-karat yellow gold and platinum with diamonds, recently worn by Lady Gaga. T|Tiffany & Co. Studio
