Tiffany & Co. has appointed a new chief gemologist to lead its cause in bringing transparency to the fine jewelry world.

The jeweler, and soon-to-be LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton subsidiary, has named Victoria Wirth Reynolds as chief gemologist. Reynolds currently serves as Tiffany’s vice president of high jewelry and is adding chief gemologist to her responsibilities. The fine jewelry veteran has spent the past 33 years at Tiffany and is the first woman to be instated in the role. Reynolds will replace Melvyn Kirtley, who is retiring after a 30-year career with Tiffany.