Tiffany & Co. Names First CMO in More Than Five Years

Tiffany & Co. has promoted from within its own ranks.

tiffany store at night
Tiffany & Co. in Hong Kong. Courtesy

Tiffany & Co. has appointed its first chief marketing officer in over five years, WWD has learned. The LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned jeweler has pulled from within and named Andrea Davey as its CMO, effective immediately.

In her new job, Davey — who has been with Tiffany since 2013 — will take on an expanded version of her previous duties. Prior to being named CMO, Davey served as Tiffany’s senior vice president of global marketing since 2018. She has also held a variety of marketing roles at the jeweler, in regional and global capacities, relating to brand and product marketing.

Prior to Tiffany, Davey held various corporate marketing roles and led key businesses in the prestige beauty space for Procter & Gamble.

Tiffany continues to take shape under LVMH leadership, with Davey’s appointment following last week’s news that Gavin Haig was named as the jeweler’s chief commercial officer.

