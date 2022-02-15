Tiffany & Co. and Daniel Arsham Release Second Collaboration to Mark NBA All-Stars

Tiffany & Co. is getting into NBA All-Stars weekend by releasing its second collaboration with artist Daniel Arsham.

The jeweler and Arsham collaborated on a Tiffany blue Wilson basketball that is specially textured with the artist’s signature crystal diamond pattern. Arsham, a Cleveland native, has also designed an experiential retail concept to open in Cleveland on Friday that will feature a half court for play rendered in his signature aesthetic.

“Tiffany & Co. has created the Larry O’Brien trophy for the NBA for decades. The link between basketball and Tiffany & Co. is clear and well established. As the creative director of the Cavs — which is my hometown team as a Clevelander — it’s a special thing to be working with the team and Tiffany & Co., and to have the All-Star game in Cleveland this year,” Arsham said.

The Tiffany & Co x Arsham Studio Half Court experience will stock the limited-edition basketball design, priced at $575. It will also be available for sale at Tiffany’s Woodmere, Ohio, store. Basketball fans can head to the pop-up experience, located at The May multiuse building, to view the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy that the Cleveland Cavaliers won in 2016, and which was constructed by Tiffany hollowware workshops in Rhode Island.

“The visual element of erosion and crystallization in combination with Tiffany’s house signatures really signifies the fusion of my aesthetic into this collaboration. This evolves with the new addition of my studio logo, a personalized declaration and style, a more distinct joining together of all three collaborators,” Arsham said of his ball design for Tiffany.