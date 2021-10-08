×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive Top Honor at Fashion Awards in London in November

Business

Paris Lauds Return of IRL Trade Shows

Accessories

At Vision Expo West, Eyewear’s Biggest Players Bullish About the Road Ahead

Tiffany & Co. Names New Chief Commercial Officer

Tiffany & Co. has appointed a new chief commercial officer to oversee global sales, WWD has learned.

tiffany box and setting ring
Tiffany agreed to a $16.2 billion takeover by LVMH before it all went wrong. Courtesy

Tiffany & Co., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s newest blue chip subsidiary, has a new chief commercial officer.

WWD has learned that Tiffany has appointed Gavin Haig chief commercial officer. He joins from Burberry, where he held the same role for more than three years, also on an international scale. In his new job, Haig will lead global teams relating to store design and planning, global sales, client operations and relations and e-commerce. Prior to Tiffany, Haig served as the chief executive officer of Belstaff from 2014 to 2018, and also held senior roles at Cartier and Alfred Dunhill.

He succeeds Philippe Galtié, who has spent the past six years as Tiffany’s executive vice president for global sales.

Haig joins an executive team that is increasingly diversifying and is near evenly split across genders, with 48 percent of positions held by women and 52 percent by men. Haig will start his new role on Nov. 1.

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Tiffany & Co. Sees Executive Change-up

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad