Tiffany & Co. Names New Chief Commercial Officer

Tiffany & Co., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s newest blue chip subsidiary, has a new chief commercial officer.

WWD has learned that Tiffany has appointed Gavin Haig chief commercial officer. He joins from Burberry, where he held the same role for more than three years, also on an international scale. In his new job, Haig will lead global teams relating to store design and planning, global sales, client operations and relations and e-commerce. Prior to Tiffany, Haig served as the chief executive officer of Belstaff from 2014 to 2018, and also held senior roles at Cartier and Alfred Dunhill.

He succeeds Philippe Galtié, who has spent the past six years as Tiffany’s executive vice president for global sales.

Haig joins an executive team that is increasingly diversifying and is near evenly split across genders, with 48 percent of positions held by women and 52 percent by men. Haig will start his new role on Nov. 1.