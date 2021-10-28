Tiffany & Co. Plots Surrealist NYC Holiday Pop-up, Signs Hailey Bieber as Brand Ambassador

Tiffany & Co. is getting into the holiday spirit with a whimsical pop-up. The jeweler will open a temporary holiday boutique in New York’s West Village inspired by one of its most imaginative heritage collections.

According to the brand, the pop-up was conceived, “through the eyes of legendary Tiffany & Co. designer Jean Schlumberger,” a designer known for his surrealist jewelry creations, first for Elsa Schiaparelli and later for Tiffany.

The experiential boutique will include an augmented reality program that features a bird recalling Schlumberger’s famed “Bird on a Rock” brooch design for Tiffany. It will also include various spots for photo ops — like an oversize snow globe.

A curated assortment of Tiffany designs will be featured, including pieces from the Tiffany Knot, Tiffany Hardwear, T1, Tiffany Victoria, Tiffany Jewel Box and Schlumberger collections.

Located at 301 West 4th Street at the corner of Bank Street, the boutique will open by private appointment on Nov. 5 and will open to the public starting Nov. 8 through Jan. 8.

“We chose this location because we wanted to bring the Tiffany pop-up into a neighborhood with a strong sense of community, and the West Village is a downtown neighborhood that represents the heart and soul of the city,” the brand told WWD.

Over the past few months, Tiffany has seen great success with its revitalized take on pop-ups. In May, it struck a chord with a yellow diamond-themed pop-up — nodding to an April Fool’s Day social media joke in which Tiffany claimed its new brand color was yellow, usurping its famous Tiffany blue hue.

This new Schlumberger-themed concept plays to Tiffany’s recent reinvestment in Schlumberger’s work under LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton leadership.

Last month, Tiffany revealed the second leg of its Blue Book collection — nearly half of which was comprised of archival Schlumberger designs. “I think you could take it as a sign of our exuberance,” Tiffany chief gemologist Victoria Reynolds told WWD of Tiffany’s renewed focus on Schlumberger’s historic works. “I think you will probably see a greater emphasis on it. Schlumberger is only at Tiffany & Co. and I think it really reinforces everything we are about, doing the unexpected and extraordinary craftsmanship.”

Tiffany’s new pop-up announcement follows news earlier this week that the jeweler has signed Hailey Bieber as its newest brand ambassador. Over the last few days, campaign photos and videos have been trickling out onto Tiffany’s social media channels. They show Bieber layered in an assortment of the jeweler’s commercial and high jewelry collections while wearing Nike sneakers and vintage T-shirts.