Tiffany & Co. Reveals New Store Design Elements for Global Rollout

Tiffany & Co.'s new store design concept, with warmer and more feminine touches, sheds light on LVMH's larger plans for the jeweler.

Tiffany & Co.'s renovated Copley Place
Tiffany & Co.'s renovated Copley Place store in Boston. Courtesy/Tiffany

Tiffany & Co.’s seeds of change under LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton are beginning to take shape at the store level.

Over the last month, the jeweler has started unveiling locations that reflect its new store design concept, intended to feel warm and inviting to the fine jewelry shopper.

Tiffany’s previous store hallmarks like dark wood and polished silver chrome — the latter an ode to the jeweler’s vast sterling silver jewelry collection and American-made hollowware — have been replaced by jewel tones and softer furnishings. Tiffany has exchanged its largely silver palette for warmer metallic touches, reflective of the jeweler’s push toward higher-end gold jewelry.

A Tiffany representative labeled the new store concept as a “more feminine approach” and also noted sparing use of its Tiffany Blue color — once ubiquitous at the stores and now used “only with purpose [for] a more nuanced approach.”

Related Galleries

Early store unveilings show that Tiffany’s leadership continues to put a renewed and considerable focus on archival designs by Jean Schlumberger, a French surrealist whose early 20th century works for Tiffany are playing a greater role in relaying a more whimsical brand message for the Tiffany label. Schlumberger-inspired elements, like asymmetrical holiday stars, adorn the space.

Tiffany & Co.'s renovated Copley Place store in Boston.
Tiffany & Co.’s renovated Copley Place store in Boston. Courtesy/Tiffany

The store concept was devised by Tiffany’s in-house store design team, which is overseeing a larger global rollout of the template while architect Peter Marino continues to create a specialized design for Tiffany’s Fifth Avenue flagship renovation — not expected for completion until late 2022.

The team also devised a custom art program, with the aim to commission artists local to each store’s immediate region. In turn, the artists are asked to interpret select Tiffany signatures in their own unique style — like Schlumberger’s Bird on a Rock design.

The fully realized store concept design premiered in Paris last month when Tiffany opened a shop-in-shop at Le Bon Marché. Other European locations including Barcelona, Berlin and Stockholm also unveiled new store design elements in November. Now, those same elements have been introduced in the U.S. with a full-scale renovation of Tiffany’s Boston store in the Copley Place mall, which has been in operation since 1984.

Features unique to the new Boston location include murals by painters Courtney Heather and Mia Cross, who looked to local iconography like the Charles River, to complete their commissions.

Tiffany currently operates four stores in the Boston area and says this redesign “further emphasizes Tiffany’s commitment,” to the area — which serves as the linchpin destination for luxury retail in New England.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated following clarification of information provided by Tiffany & Co.

