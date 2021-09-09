Tiffany Details Scholarships for Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Tiffany & Co., which pledged $2 million in scholarship funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities in tandem with its “About Love” campaign featuring Beyoncé and Jay-Z, has named the five beneficiaries, which include private and state schools.

They are Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central State University in Ohio.

Tiffany noted that the scholarship program is in partnership with Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD foundation and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation. Founded in 2013, the philanthropic BeyGOOD has forged partnerships supporting education, health, housing, water scarcity, disaster relief and more. The Shawn Carter Foundation, established in 2003, helps individuals facing socio-economic hardships to further their education.

For the new About Love Scholarships, students must qualify for financial aid as determined by their school, and it’s open to incoming and current students in history, communications and such creative fields as visual arts, media, performance and design. Applications, handled online by each participating school, open on Sept. 10 and close on Sept. 26.

According to Tiffany, priority will be given to students who are facing financial hardships, with scholarship amounts based on need.

Commenting on the new scholarships, Brenda A. Allen, president of Lincoln University, noted the school places a high priority on the arts and humanities. “Providing financial support for students pursuing these majors enhances their ability to more fully engage their studies,” she said.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities “have served as an integral part of Black culture for over 150 years and as an iconic American brand, Tiffany & Co. is proud to acknowledge, support, and highlight historic and present Black influences that have been fundamental in shaping our current narrative,” the company said in a statement. “Rooted in the critical need to support the next generation, the Tiffany & Co. About Love Scholarship program expands access and creates opportunities for students within the very institutions that shape art and culture.”

Jay-Z and Beyoncé in the new Tiffany campaign. Courtesy Photo/Mason Poole for Tiffany & Co.

WWD exclusively revealed the first image of the campaign with the Carters on Aug. 23. It also features a never-before-seen painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat and the 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond.

Now controlled by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Tiffany is putting major firepower behind the yearlong campaign, which includes a short film that depicts Beyoncé singing “Moon River” to her husband. It’s destined for significant exposure in the coming months, including a takeover of all the digital billboards in New York’s Times Square.

