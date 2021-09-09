×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 9, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Carolina Herrera and Wes Gordon’s 40 Years of Divine Decadence

Business

Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini on Growing, Repositioning Couture House

Fashion

Carolina Herrera President Emilie Rubinfeld on Building Brand Staying Power

Tiffany Details Scholarships for Historically Black Colleges and Universities

The jeweler pledged $2 million in tandem with its "About Love" campaign starring Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Jay-Z and Beyonce for Tiffany
Jay-Z and Beyoncé are ambassadors for Tiffany & Co. Courtesy

 

Tiffany & Co., which pledged $2 million in scholarship funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities in tandem with its “About Love” campaign featuring Beyoncé and Jay-Z, has named the five beneficiaries, which include private and state schools.

They are Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central State University in Ohio.

Tiffany noted that the scholarship program is in partnership with Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD foundation and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation. Founded in 2013, the philanthropic BeyGOOD has forged partnerships supporting education, health, housing, water scarcity, disaster relief and more. The Shawn Carter Foundation, established in 2003, helps individuals facing socio-economic hardships to further their education.

Related Galleries

For the new About Love Scholarships, students must qualify for financial aid as determined by their school, and it’s open to incoming and current students in history, communications and such creative fields as visual arts, media, performance and design. Applications, handled online by each participating school, open on Sept. 10 and close on Sept. 26.

According to Tiffany, priority will be given to students who are facing financial hardships, with scholarship amounts based on need.

Commenting on the new scholarships, Brenda A. Allen, president of Lincoln University, noted the school places a high priority on the arts and humanities. “Providing financial support for students pursuing these majors enhances their ability to more fully engage their studies,” she said.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities “have served as an integral part of Black culture for over 150 years and as an iconic American brand, Tiffany & Co. is proud to acknowledge, support, and highlight historic and present Black influences that have been fundamental in shaping our current narrative,” the company said in a statement. “Rooted in the critical need to support the next generation, the Tiffany & Co. About Love Scholarship program expands access and creates opportunities for students within the very institutions that shape art and culture.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z in Tiffany campaign
Jay-Z and Beyoncé in the new Tiffany campaign. Courtesy Photo/Mason Poole for Tiffany & Co.

WWD exclusively revealed the first image of the campaign with the Carters on Aug. 23. It also features a never-before-seen painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat and the 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond.

Now controlled by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Tiffany is putting major firepower behind the yearlong campaign, which includes a short film that depicts Beyoncé singing “Moon River” to her husband. It’s destined for significant exposure in the coming months, including a takeover of all the digital billboards in New York’s Times Square.

See also:

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Meet a Blue Basquiat in Tiffany’s New Campaign

LVMH Names Leadership Trio for Tiffany

A Brief History of the Iconic Tiffany Diamond

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Tiffany Details Scholarship Fund for Black

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad