Tiffany & Co. under LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is beginning to take shape. The brand has appointed its first major artistic leader – choosing Ruba Abu-Nimah as its executive creative director. Abu-Nimah joins the American jeweler from Revlon, where she served as a senior vice president, creative director. She began her new role this week and reports directly to Tiffany executive vice president of product and communications Alexandre Arnault.

Abu-Nimah is a seasoned creative, having also worked in high-ranking roles at Elle magazine, Bobbi Brown and Shiseido.

She unveiled her appointment at Tiffany on Thursday on Instagram, and more details from the jeweler about the nature of her role are expected. At Tiffany, it is understood that she will help steer the brand’s creative vision but will not have a hand in product development.

This story is developing.