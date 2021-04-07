Tiffany's "Colors of Nature" Blue Book collection Lands in Shanghai.

SHANGHAI — For its 2021 Blue Book collection, Tiffany & Co. unveiled its annual high-jewelry line in China for the first time.

The brand took up a large former wharf space along the North Bund to display more than 500 items, spanning pieces from its high-jewelry collection — this year it is themed “Colors of Nature” — alongside creations by Jean Schlumberger, who created many of the signatures the house is known for, and the more than 80-carat “Empire Diamond.”

Touted as the brand’s most expensive item ever to go on sale, the latter, an oval-shaped, D-color and internally flawless diamond, is expected to fetch in the eight-figure range. Named after Tiffany’s New York City roots, it is set in a design inspired by the 1939 World’s Fair necklace.

In total, more than 35 species of gemstones will be showcased in the Shanghai display, including Tiffany legacy gemstones tanzanite, morganite and tsavorite. The collection is laid out across five rooms and grouped by themes in nature: earth, land, sea, sky.

“Nature has long inspired our high-jewelry collections and this year was no exception,” said Tiffany & Co.’s chief gemologist Victoria Reynolds. “We have brought some of legendary artist Jean Schlumberger’s never-before-seen designs to life in a manner that perfectly complements the Tiffany high-jewelry masterworks. While Tiffany high jewelry and Schlumberger’s designs have their own unique persona and distinct spirit, they are bridged in this presentation by the ideas of nature and color.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Happy Hour: Watches and Cocktails at the Butterfly

Reynolds highlighted in particular a necklace that celebrates seven varieties of gemstones: aquamarines, tanzanites; pink, orange and green tourmalines; a rubellite, and a morganite. “It embodies the spirit of the collection, which, at its core, is a narrative about nature’s colors,” she said.

Asked how the pandemic had changed her design process and whether clients changed what they are looking for, Reynolds said, “People will always be drawn to beauty and superb craftsmanship. Now more than ever, our clients want something enduring. Beauty that isn’t ephemeral; [it’s] something that will last generations. Something made with intention, by skilled hands.”

The last large event the brand held in China was in the fall of 2019 when it put on the ” Vision and Virtuosity” exhibition, a display of a 10th of the Tiffany archives, to boost and drive awareness in the Chinese market.

Related:

Tiffany & Co. to Sell 80-Carat Diamond, Its Most Expensive Piece Ever

Under LVMH, Tiffany Will Do Collaborations

Tiffany Taps Peter Marino for New York Flagship: Sources

Remembering Tiffany Designer and Halston Model Elsa Peretti