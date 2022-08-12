×
Friday's Digital Daily: August 12, 2022

Tiffany’s New Gender-neutral ‘Lock’ Collection Geared Toward Younger Audience

Tiffany's new "Lock" collection hits the jeweler's website Friday and stores worldwide this September.

Tiffany's Gender-Neutral 'Lock' Collection for Younger

Just because it’s August doesn’t mean that Tiffany & Co. is slowing down. The brand on Friday released its first new fine jewelry motif to debut in over a year.

Lock, a collection of bracelets that swivel open and snap into place, will be released on Tiffany’s e-commerce site on Friday and is slated for a global retail rollout in September. The gender-neutral collection represents part of the brand’s new strategy as it looks to modernize its offering and appeal to younger, more style-conscious audiences.

“The design of Tiffany Lock is a great example of a collection that brings together innovation, form and function. We re-envisioned the idea of a padlock, an important motif from the Tiffany archives, and transformed it into a symbol of unbreakable bonds and inclusivity. The unique mechanism, clean lines and modern aesthetic make it universally appealing to both men and women,” said executive vice president of product and communications Alexandre Arnault.

Tiffany’s first run of Lock has been produced in four versions: offered in all-metal, with dots of diamond accents, with half of its outer curve set with pavé, and, as a premium option — a full pavé set. Each fabrication is offered in three metal options: 18 karat yellow, white or rose gold.

The bracelets were produced in both the U.S. and Italy and will retail between $6,800 and $32,000. Additional Lock designs are expected to arrive in early 2023.

“We are looking to create icons and to speak to a broad audience. We are confident that we are doing this with the launch of Tiffany Lock. Balancing tradition with modernity is a part of our approach and Lock creates the bridge between these two worlds,” Arnault said of the release and how it relates to Tiffany’s larger fine jewelry strategy under LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

It is understood that “Lock” was in the design and development stages before the January 2021 acquisition of Tiffany, but its marketing and positioning strategy was devised by the jeweler’s new LVMH leadership.

In an accompanying campaign — with photographs by Mario Sorrenti and stills by Raymond Meier — Lock is depicted in its intended gender-neutral context. Model Imaan Hammam and skateboarder Tyshawn Jones both wear the adaptable design in images, as well as a video campaign with movement choreographed by Yoann Bourgeois.

Said Arnault of Tiffany’s fine jewelry future: “I think fashion and design overall is becoming more and more gender-inclusive. Although this is our first official all-gender collection, both men and women have worn our existing Tiffany collections, including T and Hardwear since those collections launched. Looking ahead, we will continue to create desirable collections that feature innovative designs and crafted in the highest-quality materials and gemstones.”

