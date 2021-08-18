×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: WHP Global Acquires Lotto Sport Brand

Business

Old Navy Redefines Inclusion Offering ‘Every Style in Every Size’

Business

Target’s Momentum Continues Into Back-to-school Season

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

The setting is like a ladies club for gatherings and learning about luxury jewelry.

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery
The new Tiina Smith Jewelry gallery.

Tiina Smith has relocated her vintage jewelry gallery to 33 Newbury Street, amid Boston’s cluster of luxury jewelry stores.

The 1,200-square-foot gallery, officially opening Sept. 22 but in business since early August, is just across the street from Van Cleef & Arpels, Tiffany & Co., Bulgari and Cartier — all luxury brands that her gallery carries.

The Tiina Smith Jewelry gallery is sandwiched between the Galerie d’Orsay and Valentino, and near The Newbury Boston, a historic hotel originally a Ritz-Carlton, renamed Taj Boston, and reopened last May after being renovated and renamed again. Newbury Street is Boston’s version of New York’s Madison Avenue.

Smith’s gallery had been located at 121 Newbury Street for two years. “We realized The Newbury would be opening and wanted to capitalize on being next to a lot of jewelry stores,” Smith told WWD. “People may walk into Van Cleef and not find what they want but then they could walk into us and find beautiful pieces of Van Cleef vintage jewelry.

Related Galleries

“We also got a longer lease arrangement, and our lease at 121 Newbury was up at the end of August,” she said, noting the new location has an exterior display window and is “a more secure space.”

“It’s a parlor-style setup that looks more like a ladies’ club rather than a commercial establishment,” said Smith.

Natural light flows through the front and there is a separate back salon for private showings and appointments. To adorn the space, Smith imported a 1940s Murano glass flower mirror from Italy, a custom Oomph table with what Smith considers her signature blue, two gilt chairs from a Hollywood estate, and a 1919 Henry Rittenberg painting.

She’s rounding out her offering by introducing collectible objects, including a sterling silver Bulgari tennis ball can, a hand-held mirror by French mid-century ceramic artist Mithé Espelt, and a paperweight created by Paul J. Stankard, an American glassmaker.

For the official opening on Sept. 22, fashion illustrator Manuel Santelices will be at the gallery discussing his work. The Chilean artist has created a calendar look book of original illustrations that include jewelry pieces sold at the Tiina Smith gallery but he’s made a game out of it, like a treasure hunt, challenging viewers to find the jewelry he depicts in the illustrations. Santelices will make a return engagement at the gallery on Sept. 23.

Smith, a former tennis star at Harvard College, attended Harvard Business School and worked in mergers and acquisitions for Lazard Frères and later at Morgan Stanley as a portfolio manager. For much of her life she collected fine jewelry and decided to parlay her passion into a business. Smith also has a degree from the Gemological Institute of America, so for her, learning is a never-ending process.

“Central to our philosophy on showing and selling vintage jewelry is the role of education,” Smith said. “We have done a number of events and will continue that in the new space. My gallery is for like-minded people who love jewelry, like to share ideas and like to drink Champagne.”

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery
The new Tiina Smith Jewelry gallery.

 

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Tiina Smith Relocates Her Boston Gallery

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad