By  on January 28, 2020

Town & Country magazine hosted its third annual Town & Country Jewelry Awards at L’Avenue at the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship in Manhattan on Monday night.

The event, a partnership with Saks, was cohosted by Town & Country editor in chief Stellene Volandes along with the magazine’s February cover face Aerin Lauder and Saks president Marc Metrick. The event drew a cross-section of the jewelry community, who mingled with celebrities including Martha Stewart and Debra Messing as well as New York faces Lizzie Tisch and Zani Gugelmann.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers