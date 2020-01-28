Town & Country magazine hosted its third annual Town & Country Jewelry Awards at L’Avenue at the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship in Manhattan on Monday night.

The event, a partnership with Saks, was cohosted by Town & Country editor in chief Stellene Volandes along with the magazine’s February cover face Aerin Lauder and Saks president Marc Metrick. The event drew a cross-section of the jewelry community, who mingled with celebrities including Martha Stewart and Debra Messing as well as New York faces Lizzie Tisch and Zani Gugelmann.