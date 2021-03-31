The annual Gem Awards will be virtual this year.

The event, which is staged by the Jewelers of America, is typically held each January in New York City at Cipriani 42nd Street. Originally, the awards were postponed until July 16, but due to the coronavirus and uncertainty surrounding vaccination rates, the event will not see a live format again until next year.

Now, a virtual ceremony will be held on July 15 and be free to attend. Honorees are yet to be announced, but will surely include many from within the jewelry industry, from up-and-coming talents to established names. The awards include distinctions for media professionals, retail innovation and marketing, among others.

Additionally, the Jewelers of America will hold its national convention shortly after in a virtual format on July 19 and 20. The educational event will welcome the organization’s members for various panels and discussions about the state of the jewelry industry. Event attendance will also be free, but employment at a Jewelers of America member company is required.

“After careful consideration, the Jewelers of America and the Gem Awards Committee have decided to hold the 19th annual Gem Awards ceremony virtually. The virtual Gem Awards will call for everyone to still get dressed up in their finest jewels, grab a cocktail, and get immersed in the celebration as we honor a few of our industry gems,” said Amanda Gizzi, director of public relations and events for the Jewelers of America.

“We have been carefully evaluating COVID-19 and while it was not an easy decision, our board and committees have decided that hosting the national convention and Gem Awards virtually is in the best interest of our attendees and staff. We are hard at work producing two incredible virtual events that the entire industry will now have front-row seats for,” said David J. Bonaparte, president and chief executive officer of the Jewelers of America.