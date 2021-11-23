Two Sisters at the Helm: Historic Jeweler Villa Milano Relaunched

MILAN — Carrying on their shoulders the weight of five generations of family heritage must not be an easy task for sisters Francesca and Alice Villa, who helm the historic Milanese jeweler Villa Milano.

The two sisters, daughters of the late jeweler Marco Villa, are leading the firm into a new phase of growth, opening up to the needs of younger and more dynamic consumers.

A graduate of the Italian Gemological Institute, Francesca, now in her early 30s, joined the family’s jewelry business at 24, while Alice, an economics graduate, has recently set aside her career at consulting firm KPMG to team up with her sister and aim to ensure a bright future to Villa Milano.

“Surely my previous work experience is helping me a lot in this new adventure,” said Alice, who with Francesca took the decision to relocate the Villa Milano boutique from its historic location on Via Manzoni to Via San Carpoforo, a pebbled pedestrian street in the heart of the Brera district.

“Via Manzoni has changed a lot over the years. It used to be full of historic boutiques, but now it’s more a destination for contemporary fashion shopping. We think it was no longer reflecting the spirit of our brand and of our customer base,” said Francesca.

As she explained, Villa Milano’s consumers are loyal Milanese men and women as well as international customers who want to buy something special and unique that they cannot find anywhere else.

“I think this new location better reflects our positioning as a niche jewelry brand deeply linked to our Milanese DNA,” said Francesca.

New Villa Milano store in the Brera district. Courtesy of Villa Milano

The boutique, spanning over two levels, features a chic and fresh image that mirrors the discreet elegance of the two sisters. Creating a trait d’union with the past, they brought from Via Manzoni a stunning Chinese door, dating back to the 17th century, which they placed on the boutique’s second level, housing an intimate room for customers who want to place special orders. Downstairs, Milan’s famed sober sophistication is reflected in the pairing of a cozy carpet floor and an antique chandelier with the use of modern oxidized metals, also employed for the grid backdrops of the store windows, evoking Carlo Scarpa’s design.

“What we like so much about this space is that we found a location just in the opposite building where we had the chance to install our workshop,” said Francesca.

Villa Milano’s creations are made by hand by the company’s team of four people in the red brick workshop that faces a charming, very Milanese courtyard.

“We love that we can bring our customers to show them how we create their pieces,” said Alice. “I think that’s what people want. When they opt for a small brand, they want to live an experience and we think that there is nothing better than engaging them in the whole process, from creation to production.”

Earrings from the Villa Milano collection. Courtesy of Villa Milano

Aiming to expand and rejuvenate their consumer base, the sisters also considered the needs and desires of people of their own age.

“The new generations like to invest mainly in experience. They are less open to put all their money in a single jewelry piece that they might also feel uncomfortable to wear,” said Alice, highlighting that they are working on more accessible and approachable pieces, compared to the past.

For example, along with working with colored gems, they introduced pieces crafted from colored aluminum. While the jewelry offering starts from around 3,000 euros, the sisters pointed out that now there are also signature thin rings retailing at 1,500 euros.

Another key category at Villa Milano are the brand’s signature cuff links, which, starting from 700 euros, can be customized and purchased online. “We are trying to encourage women to use cuff links,” said Francesca, noting how being women in a traditionally men’s business is changing the perception of the brand. “When we visit trade shows, for example, we notice some mistrust, but when it comes to deal with the consumers in the boutique we have some advantage. Men tend to buy what we are wearing at that moment, it’s like they 100 percent trust our taste.”

Villa Milano cuff links. Courtesy of Villa Milano

Under the sisters’ guidance, Villa Milano has teamed up with luxury fashion retailer Modes, which inside its new flagship in Paris has placed a display dedicated to the jewelry brand.

“Modes collects special things and we are proud to have our items displayed there,” said Alice. “Through Modes, global consumers transiting in the store get to know us. We would love to find a similar partner to display our cuff links somewhere across the globe.”