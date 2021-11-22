Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New Collaboration

Hailing from Mexico City, Varon creates avant-garde jewelry. Founded by Aaron Changpo, a fourth-generation jeweler and visual communication studies graduate, his designs are contemporary yet subversive, and are all made by hand in Mexico City by artisans he’s built a close working relationship with.

With a focus on genderless pieces, Varon was born from the desire to create jewelry that would transcend from pure body adornments into personal emblems that are full of history and meaning.

Changpo has released a collaboration with designer Barbara Sánchez-Kane, marking the third tie-up between the Mexican natives. The range consists of a set of 24-karat gold-plated sterling silver infinite boot hoop earrings with a special snap closure and a 24-karat gold-plated sterling silver necklace with a single and double infinite boot hoops pendants.

The duo’s partnership stems from a long-standing friendship and shared values as both believe strongly in inclusivity within their brands and share a combined drive for Mexican culture and ancient Mexican traditions.

Prices for the collection will range from $134 to $482 and be available online exclusively through Varonofficial.com.

Varon x Sánchez-Kane’s Babis boot hoop gold-plated sterling silver earrings.

Varon x Sánchez-Kane’s Babis boot hoop gold-plated sterling silver necklace.

