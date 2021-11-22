×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Why Balenciaga Brought Its Haute Couture Collection to China

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany & Co. Unveils Most Expensive Design in Its History

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: JW Anderson to Show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New Collaboration

The range marks the third collaboration between the Mexican natives.

Varon x Sánchez-Kane BABISboots S -
Varon x Sánchez-Kane BABISboots S - Gold Plated Earrings.

Hailing from Mexico City, Varon creates avant-garde jewelry. Founded by Aaron Changpo, a fourth-generation jeweler and visual communication studies graduate, his designs are contemporary yet subversive, and are all made by hand in Mexico City by artisans he’s built a close working relationship with.

With a focus on genderless pieces, Varon was born from the desire to create jewelry that would transcend from pure body adornments into personal emblems that are full of history and meaning. 

Changpo has released a collaboration with designer Barbara Sánchez-Kane, marking the third tie-up between the Mexican natives. The range consists of a set of 24-karat gold-plated sterling silver infinite boot hoop earrings with a special snap closure and a 24-karat gold-plated sterling silver necklace with a single and double infinite boot hoops pendants.

The duo’s partnership stems from a long-standing friendship and shared values as both believe strongly in inclusivity within their brands and share a combined drive for Mexican culture and ancient Mexican traditions.

Prices for the collection will range from $134 to $482 and be available online exclusively through Varonofficial.com.

Varon x Sánchez-Kane BABISboots S -
Varon x Sánchez-Kane’s Babis boot hoop gold-plated sterling silver earrings.
Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New
Varon x Sánchez-Kane’s Babis boot hoop gold-plated sterling silver necklace.
Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New
Varon x Sánchez-Kane’s Babis boot hoop gold-plated sterling silver necklace.
Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New
Varon x Sánchez-Kane’s Babis boot hoop gold-plated sterling silver necklaces.
Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Varon and Sánchez-Kane Kick Off New

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad