Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 17, 2021

Ralph Lauren Opens New Flagship, First Hospitality Experience in Milan

Gucci Returns to Show in Milan, Faces Markets With Creativity, Retail-First Approach

EXCLUSIVE: Naomi Osaka Joins VS Collective, Talks Mental Health, Fashion and Serena Williams on Victoria’s Secret Podcast

Veert Launches Instagram Exclusive Jewelry Collection

Celebrating a year in business, the gender-bending jewelry line's next collection is exclusive to the social media platform.

Veert, the unisex jewelry offering founded by Tanzanian-German entrepreneur Julia Lang, has launched an Instagram-exclusive, limited-edition jewelry collection.

Dubbed “Collection 3,” it is made up of four styles: a macro 3D logo necklace, a micro 3D logo necklace, a 3D logo bracelet and a gold-plated leaf porcelain bowl. Pieces are available via Instagram’s in-app checkout feature.

“Collection 3 continues Veert’s quest to blur gender boundaries and create a new, all-inclusive standard in modern luxury,” Lang said.

Only a year old, New York City-based Lang completely sold out the first two Veert collections, and to celebrate her third offering Veert hosted an Instagram Live with Lang and celebrity guests Swizz Beatz, Westside Gunn, and host Dennis Todisco, head of streetwear and sneaker partnerships at Instagram.

Pieces retail from $185 to $485 and are available @itsveert.

