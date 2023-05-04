Veneda Carter Links With Ganni

Copenhagen-born, Los Angeles-based creative Veneda Carter is teaming with fellow Dane Ditte Reffstrup, creative director of Ganni, on a jewelry capsule offering.

“I’ve always been really into Ganni and what they’ve done from inception,” explained Carter, a former model and celebrity stylist. “Being from Copenhagen, I’ve grown up with and followed the Danish fashion community closely and was lucky enough to close the brand’s spring 2023 show last August. Now here we are, expanding the collaboration into our first codesigned product capsule.”

The three pieces — a set of hoops, a necklace and a bracelet — are defined by Carter’s signature gold nugget texture, including a pendant in the shape of the new Ganni butterfly logo.

“I’m so excited to explore jewelry as a category and I love that we are doing it with Veneda,” Reffstrup said. “She is a true multihyphenate and a major muse of mine. I love Veneda’s take on our new Butterfly logo, which to me symbolizes transformation, freedom and positivity. All characteristics that Veneda embodies with her creativity. She is a total Ganni Girl.”

Carter found her love for jewels when her grandmother gifted her a gold pendant at age 12. After relocating to Los Angeles, Carter worked as the head stylist at Yeezy and Kim Kardashian’s day-to-day stylist while she started exploring jewelry design. Rough gold nuggets inspire the texture of the signature pieces in her collection in 18-karat gold vermeil, sterling silver and semiprecious gemstones.

The collaboration pieces are crafted from 18-karat gold plated sterling silver and retail starting at $525, recently debuting on both brands’ commerce platforms and select Ganni stores worldwide. “It’s truly been an organic and seamless journey in creating designs that are a collaborative vision of both brands,” Carter said.