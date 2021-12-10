×
Friday's Digital Daily: December 10, 2021

Viral Barcelona-Based Jewelry Brand La Manso Pops Up in NYC

La Manso's jewelry has racked up millions of views on TikTok and has become a favorite of style-set celebrities.

La Manso's rings.
La Manso's rings. Credit/La Manso

Viral jewelry brand La Manso, a favorite of Bella Hadid, Lily-Rose Depp and Dua Lipa, among others, is opening its first pop-up shop in the U.S.

The brand was launched in 2019 and quickly drew a following for its bon-bon ring designs — oversized, brightly colored plastic baubles set with rhinestones and gold orbs.

Founded by Adriana Manso, the company has since sold more than 50,000 rings and is pushing other products like earrings, necklaces, hair clips and handbags. The TikTok hashtag #LaManso has more than 13.5 million views and #LaMansoRings have accumulated more than 4.1 million hits.

Manso, a former lighting designer, wanted to make a brand that repurposed plastics in a fun and engaging way. “I was wondering how to use the plastics I was recovering [in lighting design] and then this design happened and I wanted to show the world. I started from there, from scratch and communicated what I wanted to do,” she said, nodding to La Manso’s quirky, vampish online presence.

La Manso's NYC pop-up shop.
La Manso’s NYC pop-up shop. Ryan Zimmerman

Now operating at a higher volume than expected, Manso uses a mix of recycled and new materials, and works with plastics companies in Spain and Italy to produce her jewelry. Her company swelled over the pandemic to a staff of 13 people.

The New York City pop-up, which will run from Dec. 10 to 19 at 227 Mott Street, was designed as an ode to Manso’s grandmother’s newspaper shop that was reconstructed from memory. It will stock the brand’s signature jewelry as well as T-shirts, belts and limited-edition rings.

“My grandma is a big inspiration for me, she had a newspaper shop in Barcelona and when I was young I loved it so much. I started my obsession with plastic [jewelry] there, getting the rings and stuff that came for free with the newspapers. I wanted to give people this experience and bring my grandmother’s newspaper shop to New York,” she said.

The U.S. is Manso’s top market for web sales, followed by the U.K. and Australia. She said many of the brand’s American customers are based in New York, and she wanted to capture that audience during the holiday season when she feels like the city has a special “vibe.”

