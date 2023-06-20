Vrai Aims for Brand Recognition, Releases the V Collection

Vrai has introduced its first brand-identifying line: the Vrai V Collection.

The fine jewelry brand, launched online in 2014, offers man-made diamonds created with zero emissions via San Francisco-based producer Diamond Foundry, which acquired Vrai in 2016.

While designing a wide range of pieces, including diamond jewelry costing under $500, the brand has launched engagement and wedding rings (with customizable, made-to-order options). Its team has released bespoke diamond projects with the likes of Sir Jony Ive, Marc Newson, Dover Street Market, Balmain and Givenchy. Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Zendaya and Emma Watson have been among its celebrity clients through the years.

Now Vrai is seeking brand recognition; the newest launch features an angular V shape, the same seen in the Vrai logo. The 10-piece collection incorporates the V, showcased in rings, earrings and necklaces made of yellow gold, white gold and sterling silver. Items are priced starting at $148 for a single V Solitaire Studs earring in silver and, on the higher end, at $13,500 for the V Tennis Chocker in 14-karat gold.

Vrai opened its first U.S. store in Los Angeles in 2021 after unveiling its original brick-and-mortar location in Shanghai a year earlier. Sold online globally, the brand has expanded into more markets with stores, including Chicago, New York City and London.

By growing its own diamonds and controlling the entire supply chain with an in-house team, Vrai contends its process leaves less of an environmental footprint than mined diamonds — and a lower price tag.

“Within traditional jewelry, the diamond can exchange 15 hands, from the miner to the distributor, to the buyer, to the wholesaler until it gets to the designer,” Vrai’s chief executive officer Mona Akhavi told WWD. “And unfortunately, every time it’s marked up. And that markup is not going to go back to the community or environment it came from. It’s actually passed on to the consumer.”