Watches and Jewelry: TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer, founded in 1860 by Edouard Heuer in the Jura Mountains of Switzerland, is a luxury watch brand that is part of LVMH, the world’s leading luxury group. For 162 years, TAG Heuer has demonstrated pure avant-garde watchmaking spirit and a commitment to innovation with revolutionary technologies that have included the oscillating pinion for mechanical stopwatches in 1887, the Mikrograph in 1916, the first automatic-winding chronograph movement – Calibre 11 – in 1969 and the first luxury smartwatch in 2015.

Today, the brand’s core collection consists of three iconic families designed by Jack Heuer – TAG Heuer Carrera, Monaco and Autavia – and is rounded out with the con-temporary TAG Heuer Link, Aquaracer, Formula 1 and Connected lines.

Capturing TAG Heuer’s motto, “Don’t Crack Under Pressure”, are prominent partnerships and brand ambassadors that express the brand’s passion for action and high performance.

TAG Heuer Monaco Special Edition, 39 mm, black DLC titanium grade 2 case, black dial, black alligator strap, Calibre Heuer 02 automatic. $8,200.

FAIRCHILD STUDIO: Tell us about your current collection. What inspired it, and which pieces are you most proud of?

TAG Heuer’s latest novelties introduce fresh new styles to our core collections such as the timeless TAG Heuer Carrera and Monaco racing chronographs or the adventurous TAG Heuer Aquaracer, always ready for the extremes. We’ve also recently revealed highly anticipated

co-creations with our partners Porsche and Nintendo which have already become collectors’ favorites. While each of our designs is unique and has its own character, all TAG Heuer timepieces share an unmistakable DNA with strong design codes, longstanding values and fascinating heritage references.

FAIRCHILD STUDIO: What are the aesthetic or technical elements that distinguish TAG Heuer from contemporaries in the timepiece space?

TAG Heuer has a unique history and heritage marked by visionary leaders, an entrepreneurial and innovative spirit which contributed to pushing the industry’s limits since its creation, an undeniable sports DNA, especially in timing and racing but also diving, outdoors, speed and precision sports and more.

And we’re lucky to have in our collections a number of iconic designs, timelessly elegant and high-performing sports watches created for everyday use which have stood the test of time -some for close to six decades – including the TAG Heuer Carrera, Monaco or Autavia.

This strong historical foundation paired with our maverick, avant-garde spirit undoubtedly sets us apart. Our timepieces are bold, assertive, and built for a life of action without sacrificing elegance and style.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Chronograph Tourbillon Limited Edition, 45 mm, titanium grade 5 case, black opalin and red dial, black leather strap, Calibre Heuer 02T COSC. $25,600.

FAIRCHILD STUDIO: What’s next for TAG Heuer?

2023 will mark the 60th anniversary of our flagship chronograph, the TAG Heuer Carrera, imagined by Jack Heuer as the ultimate timing companion on the racetrack and one of the brand’s most beloved models since 1963. So naturally you can expect exciting projects to mark this important milestone, as well as new and inspiring pieces in each of our seven collections.

