Wempe, the family-owned luxury timepiece and jewelry retailer, has partnered with Parisian diamond house Messika as an official retail channel, offering an exclusive assortment at the German retailer’s Fifth Avenue boutique in New York.

“At Wempe, we pride ourselves in showcasing an exceptional assortment of jewelry designs and we are thrilled to now offer Messika,” says Michaela Kesselman, head of jewelry for Wempe U.S. “We have a wonderful selection of pieces that will give our client exciting new ways to wear diamonds.”

Launched in 2005, Messika is the brainchild of Valérie Messika — daughter of renowned diamond dealer André Messika — and has made its mark on the jewelry community with pieces imbued with a fresh, young, edgy aesthetic.

The inaugural offering is a selection of the French house’s Move Collection, one of Messika’s core collections known for its moving diamonds with gold details. In the coming months, Wempe has proposed a series of dedicated Messika activations, meant to give the retailer’s clients a deeper understanding of the French brand.

Due to the coronavirus, the 142-year-old retailer temporarily closed its Fifth Avenue boutique, but when New York City entered phase one of the state’s opening plan, the store reopened allowing curbside pickup, noting that several Rolexes were sold during the period. Now, as the city enters phase two, the retailer is allowing in-store visits, but at limited capacity, with precautions to ensure the safety of employees and clients, including temperature checks of all individuals entering the store, providing personal protective equipment and installing plastic barriers between staff and clients.

To celebrate the partnership, Valérie Messika will join Michaela Kesselman for a question and answer on “Wednesdays With Wempe,” a weekly Instagram Live program the retailer developed as a way to stay connected to clients and the jewelry and watch community. The segment airs Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET on @Wempe_nyc.