Jewelry designer Khadijah Fulton designs each piece within White Space for the modern woman, who she views as complex individuals and an endless source of inspiration. A Parsons graduate, she also has a long-standing history of designing for brands and retailers like Gap, BCBG Max Azria, Sears and J. Crew. She decided to launch her own jewelry brand after becoming a mother.
Each piece in her collection is designed in her home just outside of Los Angeles and produced with small manufacturers and individual artisans using recycled gold and conflict-free stones. She draws inspiration from midcentury architecture, ancient goldsmithing, minimalist art and sculpture, creating contrasts of earthy and modern, delicate and strong, restrained and sexy in her designs. Her bestsellers include the continuity diamond ring that retails for $675, the Nova baroque earrings for $385, and the Oona hook earrings for $325.