×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: November 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Chiara Ferragni Launches First Makeup Range Under Her Own Brand

Business

Public Lands Seeks to Carve Out Niche in Outdoor Space

Men's

Ann Demeulemeester Is the Special Guest of Upcoming Pitti Uomo

WWD CEO Summit: Pandora’s Luciano Rodembusch on Conveying Craftsmanship and Stirring Emotion

Pandora's president for North America, Luciano Rodembusch, on how to better communicate with a new generation of shoppers.

From Pandora
Pandora is known for its pendants. Courtesy of Pandora

At the center of a new Pandora is a focus on handcraft and consumer experience.

The Danish jeweler’s president for North America, Luciano Rodembusch, spoke in conversation with WWD’s editorial director James Fallon on “The Charm of Craftsmanship.”

For Rodembusch, who arrived at Pandora earlier this year after a long run at Tiffany & Co., it came as a surprise to see how much of Pandora’s product is handmade. “For me one of the biggest surprises joining Pandora is how much craftsmanship goes behind everything we do. Every charm goes through 25 human hands. I don’t believe other jewelry companies do this on the scale we do. We have more than 12,000 artisans on our team back in Asia,” he said.

The executive acknowledged Pandora saw stellar increases in sales in the second quarter of 2021. He is “bullish” that a renewed focus on storytelling, client experience and fresh product lines will help the company deliver in the fourth quarter. Pandora earlier this week reported strong growth in the third quarter, driven by the U.S.

Related Galleries

“We have millions of fans and it’s amazing to see our fan base. The area we need to strengthen globally and especially in North America is the need to communicate more of those human hands behind [our products], we want to put some faces to those designs and show the artisans behind it,” he said.

Educating retail staff will be an important component of relaying this message of artisanal production. “More than ever in the past, our sales associates are there to inform. They are there to delight and surprise our clients and there are so many different options to make clients discover something different. We need storytellers in our store and want people to connect to that story,” said Rodembusch.

“The building blocks are there, we just need to put deeper roots on the communication and do that more frequently. We don’t believe we are giving enough time for clients to pay attention to how our unique pieces and charms are all made by human hands,” he added.

Pandora is devising new product lines to endear itself to younger consumers, including those of Gen Z. More than ever, Pandora is putting its sales associates in a styling position — giving them tools to outfit shoppers in unique looks. The jeweler sees big opportunity in the jewelry layering trend and is introducing lines that welcome repeat purchases and personal styling moments.

“Nowadays it’s about mixing and matching. It’s rare to see a client only follow one brand. We see clients mixing brands and looks. So we are looking beyond the wrist. One avenue that is very strong is our conversation about wearability — where we use charms in earrings, necklaces, backpacks, shoes. We need to give freedom to clients,” said Rodembusch.

Pandora is looking outside of its famous charm bracelet franchise toward “bangles and rings — rings are very strong and the amount of possibilities you have to stack rings is super cool. The same wearability customary of charms, we are now taking to rings and bracelets with very good success,” said the executive.

There is an increased focus on gender-neutral designs in Pandora collections aimed at younger consumers. “Although we still focus on our main community of women, we see more men in our stores and the Gen Z collection, it’s super easy to be used by any age or gender,” Rodembusch said.

An eagerness to appeal to Gen Z consumers is keeping the Pandora design team on its toes. “We need to bring freshness to the brand and a good example of that is when we start to talk to Gen Z, we need that freshness. Especially when you want to talk to a younger generation, you need to be more attuned to what’s happening in the moment. You need to be much faster so you can create very fast. [Our line] Pandora Me is very different in most of the senses, it can attract Gen Z, it’s style-driven,” Rodembusch said.

Part of connecting with younger consumers is meeting them where they spend most of their downtime — online. Pandora is strategically using its partnerships with influencers to reach new clients and learn new ways of styling products.

“We look to company influencer partners for tips on how to promote new ways of wearing product,” said Rodembusch. “In some sense we need to bring more emotion and influencers help us with that, many times we learn with them different uses for brand wearability. One great example is that we started to understand charms being worn on shoes — and we thought, ‘Oh wow, that’s a great idea.’ It helps us communicate but also be in tune with what’s going on with the brand.”

Localized products, with special charms for key cities or regions, are also helping Pandora reach consumers on an emotional level. “Some of the best-performing charms are from New York and Las Vegas and I think those are moments of celebration and shoppers want to encapsulate that memory in something. We can capture that very well with a Statue of Liberty charm or yellow cab, iconic places in San Francisco, Chicago or Florida,” said Rodembusch.

In order to further improve sales and communication with shoppers, Pandora is testing a new store format in select locations. “There is a focus more on the quality of interaction,” Rodembusch said of the format. “We will have it soon in North America [and it’s] being tested in other parts of the world. It incorporates a new tech discovery component to make harmony [with e-commerce].”

Pandora’s e-commerce is getting tweaked to enable better communication with shoppers. “We are working to bring more emotion online. It’s a little easier because it’s more literal. It’s easier for you to find your moment, you find a camera or a little dog charm and you go into it with that mindset,” said Rodembusch.

“What’s missing from the store is [being replicated] with little videos to tell the story online as well as create emotions beyond the material image of the charm. You can say, in fact, ‘this is a Murano glass charm,’ it creates different meaning. That is the missing part that we will be adding more and more,” Rodembusch said.

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Pandora Pushes Craftsmanship to Stir Emotion

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad