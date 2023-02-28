×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Retailers Praise Luxe, Innovative Looks in Milan

Fashion

Hong Kong Socialite, Influencer Found Brutally Murdered

Fashion

FGI Unveils Rising Star Finalists for 2023

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

"I wanted to show not only the statement pieces but also bring some sense of fun and glamour through all the colorful stones and fun shapes," said the socialite turned jewelry designer.

Yun Yun Sun stars in her jewelry capsule with LuisaViaRoma campaign
Yun Yun Sun stars in her jewelry capsule with LuisaViaRoma campaign. Courtesy

LONDON — LuisaViaRoma is teaming up with Yun Yun Sun, a socialite and one of Taiwan’s most followed fashion mavens, for a second jewelry capsule collection.

Launching Tuesday, the collection features a wider range of studs and drop earrings, necklaces and bracelets in a variety of colors and shapes. Her first five-piece collaboration with the Florence-based retailer in 2020, which sold out, focused more on rhinestones.

“This new rock-candy exclusive capsule is something new for my brand in terms of introducing all these vibrant colors into the collection. I want to show not only the statement pieces but also bring some sense of fun and glamour through all the colorful stones and fun shapes,” Sun said during a preview.

Related Galleries

Yun Yun Sun stars in her jewelry capsule with LuisaViaRoma campaign.

Priced between $230 to $540, the collection with 19 styles aims to “evoke a sense of joy and glamour and drew inspiration from the overall environment I was surrounding myself with,” touted Sun, whose family owns the upscale shopping mall franchise Breeze across Taiwan.

“I love pieces that are easy and effortless but that look really pulled together and elevated when styled together, and I wanted the pieces to stand out from the crowd, even if you’re in a T-shirt and jeans,” she added.

Yun Yun Sun stars in her jewelry capsule with LuisaViaRoma campaign.

The jewelry designer launched her namesake brand in 2016 and has seen her designs worn by the likes of Alicia Keys, Lizzo, Kelly Rowland, Carrie Underwood, Shu Qi, Sammi Cheng and Elva Hsiao.

She spent most of her time in Australia during the pandemic. With the world returning to how things used to be, Sun said he is looking to grow the business in 2023.

“We are still quite small and remain independent right now. Direct-to-consumer is the biggest channel as we wanted to move carefully in this ever-changing landscape. Now we are spending a bit more time with the retail partners in the U.S., Asia and Europe, especially with LuisaViaRoma,” she added.

Sun is to launch the collection in Paris Tuesday night with an intimate dinner for friends and family.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Hot Summer Bags

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad