Yun Yun Sun Teams With LuisaViaRoma on New Jewelry Capsule

LONDON — LuisaViaRoma is teaming up with Yun Yun Sun, a socialite and one of Taiwan’s most followed fashion mavens, for a second jewelry capsule collection.

Launching Tuesday, the collection features a wider range of studs and drop earrings, necklaces and bracelets in a variety of colors and shapes. Her first five-piece collaboration with the Florence-based retailer in 2020, which sold out, focused more on rhinestones.

“This new rock-candy exclusive capsule is something new for my brand in terms of introducing all these vibrant colors into the collection. I want to show not only the statement pieces but also bring some sense of fun and glamour through all the colorful stones and fun shapes,” Sun said during a preview.

Yun Yun Sun stars in her jewelry capsule with LuisaViaRoma campaign.

Priced between $230 to $540, the collection with 19 styles aims to “evoke a sense of joy and glamour and drew inspiration from the overall environment I was surrounding myself with,” touted Sun, whose family owns the upscale shopping mall franchise Breeze across Taiwan.

“I love pieces that are easy and effortless but that look really pulled together and elevated when styled together, and I wanted the pieces to stand out from the crowd, even if you’re in a T-shirt and jeans,” she added.

The jewelry designer launched her namesake brand in 2016 and has seen her designs worn by the likes of Alicia Keys, Lizzo, Kelly Rowland, Carrie Underwood, Shu Qi, Sammi Cheng and Elva Hsiao.

She spent most of her time in Australia during the pandemic. With the world returning to how things used to be, Sun said he is looking to grow the business in 2023.

“We are still quite small and remain independent right now. Direct-to-consumer is the biggest channel as we wanted to move carefully in this ever-changing landscape. Now we are spending a bit more time with the retail partners in the U.S., Asia and Europe, especially with LuisaViaRoma,” she added.

Sun is to launch the collection in Paris Tuesday night with an intimate dinner for friends and family.