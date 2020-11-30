Zales.com officially launches its “Designer Spotlight” format on Wednesday, putting a focus on four artisan jewelry brands with distinct styles and small independent businesses.

“We put the casting call out in July and went through a process of looking at the work of dozens of designers. Having a group of designers with an amazing diversity of character, personality and design is really different from what we have already,” said Jamie Singleton, president of Zales, Kay Jewelers and Peoples, which are divisions of Signet Jewelers Ltd.

“Our plan is for this to be an ongoing program, to build out a marketplace for innovative, maverick designers,” Singleton said. It will be a rotating lineup of up-and-coming jewelry designers in the U.S., she added.

The four jewelry brands are Au Xchange, based in San Francisco; LexiMazz, in New York; Elliot Young, based in Los Angeles, and the Aspen, Colo.-based Sarah Graham Metalsmithing.

The program provides a landing page on zales.com with information on the designers, who are being supported by digital marketing, e-mail and social media, giving them significant exposure.

Zales will be seeking another round of designers in the spring to showcase next year, Singleton said. The application process includes sharing portfolios and providing a short story describing experiences. Designers are also required to validate original sources of precious metals, gemstones and diamonds and verify manufacturers or producers.

View Gallery Related Gallery Black Friday Shoppers in New York City 2020

It’s possible that some of the designers in the program maintain a long-term presence on zales.com, rather than just one season. “Our customers will tell us who will stay with Zales,” Singleton said.

The designers chosen, while they already have manufacturing in place, could eventually tap into the Zales supply chain, assuming they thrive on zales.com. “That is a service we could provide for designers coming into the program in the future, to help these businesses grow,” Singleton said. “We will be really solid partners insuring they have a supply chain to scale up and meet the demand.”

“We are all unique, multifaceted individuals and jewelry is merely the spice you add to enhance and highlight who you already are and what you already have,” said Azra Mehdi, founder of Au Xchange. “As Au Xchange evolves, I plan to integrate art, architecture and language themes both from my own Indian/Middle Eastern culture and my husband’s culture,” which she said was Jamaican/Panamanian.