Zales Launches Jewelry Rental Service

RENT A RING: Signet Jewelers, through its Zales division, is piloting a jewelry rental business for the first time.

The 36-piece collection of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings and sets available for rental launches this week at 28 Zales stores. The rental jewelry features lab-created diamonds that are hand-set in 10-karat white gold. Rocksbox technology, which facilitates the selection, buying, renting and returning of jewelry, is being utilized.

“Zales plans to expand to more stores throughout the summer and fall. The program is in beta throughout the summer before it officially expands,” a spokesperson indicated.

Customers can rent jewelry for 14 days for 10 percent of the retail price of an item, which ranges from $1,000 to $9,000. The assortment targets mainly weddings and special occasions. Renters have the option to buy the piece, and the rental fee will go toward the total cost. To rent an item of jewelry, customers should go to zales.com/jewelry-rental to schedule an appointment at a Zales store.

According to the representative, “After a rental piece is returned, a team of experts is used to restore the piece to like-new condition. It will then be returned to the distribution center and offered for a future rental, extending the life cycle of the product and contributing to the circular economy.” The program is called Zales x Rocksbox Fine Jewelry Rental.