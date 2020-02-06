Bulgari today will unveil its own take on inclusion and genderless fashion — expressed through jewelry, of course. The luxury brand will kick off New York Fashion Week with an event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, marking a new iteration of its B.zero1 franchise called B.zero1 Rock, as well as the announcement of its 2020 brand ambassadors.

The new B.zero1 Rock revises Bulgari’s classic unisex ring style to include faceted pyramid studs, some with diamond bezel embellishments. Internal marketing materials show the designs styled to reflect a younger mood, featured alongside bright clothing and stick-and-poke tattoos. Chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin told WWD that the design is indeed intended to resonate with a younger audience and represent a contemporary lifestyle. “[We made] it more multigender than ever before,” the executive said.