March 2, 2020

Cole Haan has signed a license with Randa Accessories for men’s and women’s belts, as well as men’s wallets and small leather goods.

The men’s collection will be inspired by design elements of Cole Haan’s Zero Grand footwear range and will launch this spring. The women’s belts will follow in 2021. The merchandise will focus on cushioning, durability and comfort.

