Now more than ever, consumers are searching for high-quality products that embody craftsmanship, provide utility and are built to last.
Edward Field originally launched in 2015 and became known as a one-product brand that sold a premium leather phone case wallet for the iPhone. Fast forward and the label has been reborn as a men’s accessory line with a business model focused on both a made-to-order and direct-to-consumer approach, constructing products only upon purchase to alleviate excess inventory and to reduce waste ecologically.
The launch will include six classic silhouettes utilizing a full-grain leather, ethically sourced (a by-product of the meat industry), and imported from Italy — including a bifold, cardholder, phone wallet, luggage tag, passport holder and duffel. In order to reinvent these six styles going forward, they will be holding a series of collection “drops” throughout the year where limited quantities and in new materials directly via their site at edwardfieldshop.com beginning July 21. With price points ranging from $77 for a luggage tag to $1,195 for the leather duffel, allowing for consumers at different financial touch points that are searching for staples that only grow better with time.