×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE First Look: Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition Reaches Its Final Stop in New York

Business

Fendi Unveils New State-of-the-art Accessories Plant

Eye

All That Glitters and a Lot of Gold at New Musée Yves Saint Laurent Exhibition

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

In the early 20th century, Guccio Gucci worked as a luggage porter at the London hotel.

The short residency is a celebration of Gucci’s travel offerings
The short residency is a celebration of Gucci’s travel offerings. Courtesy of Gucci

LONDON Gucci has set up shop inside London’s famed luxury hotel, The Savoy.

The brand has taken over the Savoy Tea Shop on the ground floor for three months, which usually sells tea and cake.

The short residency is a celebration of Gucci’s travel offerings, including trunks, trolleys, duffel bags, suitcases, garment bags, travel sets, stationery and pet accessories.

Ryan Gosling recently appeared in Gucci Valigeria’s campaign shot by photographer Glen Luchford. He joins the brand’s high-profile celebrity portfolio that includes Harry Styles, Florence Welch and Jared Leto.

Related Galleries

Ryan Gosling recently starred in Gucci Valigeria’s campaign shot by photographer Glen Luchford
Ryan Gosling starring in Gucci Valigeria’s campaign. Courtesy of Gucci

In the early 20th century, Guccio Gucci worked as a luggage porter at The Savoy. His observations of guests coming in and out with their exquisite luggage is what inspired him to start an artisanal luggage atelier in 1921. 

The brand has since expanded into the world of accessories, ready-to-wear and cosmetics, as well as becoming synonymous with modern-day elegance.

In 2021, the hotel collaborated with Gucci on the transformation of the Royal Suite, featuring pieces from the Gucci Décor line: wallpaper with the brand’s double G logo; monogrammed cushions; scented candles, and more.

The Savoy has always been at the forefront of modernity, as it was one of the first hotels in the U.K. to have electric elevators, en-suite bathrooms, and to be lit by electricity.

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Hot Summer Bags

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad