Gucci Takes Over The Savoy’s Tea Shop With Luxury Travel

LONDON — Gucci has set up shop inside London’s famed luxury hotel, The Savoy.

The brand has taken over the Savoy Tea Shop on the ground floor for three months, which usually sells tea and cake.

The short residency is a celebration of Gucci’s travel offerings, including trunks, trolleys, duffel bags, suitcases, garment bags, travel sets, stationery and pet accessories.

Ryan Gosling recently appeared in Gucci Valigeria’s campaign shot by photographer Glen Luchford. He joins the brand’s high-profile celebrity portfolio that includes Harry Styles, Florence Welch and Jared Leto.

Ryan Gosling starring in Gucci Valigeria’s campaign. Courtesy of Gucci

In the early 20th century, Guccio Gucci worked as a luggage porter at The Savoy. His observations of guests coming in and out with their exquisite luggage is what inspired him to start an artisanal luggage atelier in 1921.

The brand has since expanded into the world of accessories, ready-to-wear and cosmetics, as well as becoming synonymous with modern-day elegance.

In 2021, the hotel collaborated with Gucci on the transformation of the Royal Suite, featuring pieces from the Gucci Décor line: wallpaper with the brand’s double G logo; monogrammed cushions; scented candles, and more.

The Savoy has always been at the forefront of modernity, as it was one of the first hotels in the U.K. to have electric elevators, en-suite bathrooms, and to be lit by electricity.