Hermès Expands Birkin, Kelly Factory in New Aquitaine as It Continues to Increase Production

PARIS — As it continues to increase production capacity to meet demand for its luxury goods, Hermès is expanding its Saint Junien handbag and glove facility in the New Aquitaine region of France.

The expanded facility will produce handbags in the ever-popular Birkin and the Kelly Danse styles, as well as small leather goods, including wallets from the Bearn and To Go lines.

It follows the opening of a factories in Louviers, focused on the Kelly bag, and Tournes earlier this spring.

A new 50,600-square-foot building will open next to the location of the company’s current facility in the New Aquitane region, which was built just six years ago. The new factory will eventually house 250 artisans, the majority being 210 leather artisans with the addition of 40 glove makers.

The exterior of the new Hermès facility in Saint Junien, France. Maxime Verret / Courtesy Hermes

The facility repurposes an abandoned wool workshop building and was designed by the Bruhat & Bouchaudy architecture firm to adhere to bioclimatic properties using some of the original stone walls and additional stones sourced from old buildings on the site. Other exteriors were constructed of granite from a nearby quarry.

The facility is the third in the southwest area of France.

In April, Hermès inaugurated the Louviers facility in the northwest of France, a 66,700-square-foot space focused on increasing production of the in-demand Kelly bag, as well as additional saddle production. It followed with the opening of the Tournes-Cliron factory, near the border of Belgium, with a 61,400-square-foot facility with 260 artisans there in May.

The house reported a 23 percent increase in sales at constant exchange in the first quarter of 2023. It also opened new stores in Naples, Florida, and Nanjing, China, in the quarter, testifying to the company’s continued growth.

Since 2010, Hermès has opened 11 facilities in France, bringing the number of artisans to more than 4,700. Four additional facilities are under construction in Riom, Isle Espagnac, Loupes and Charleville-Mézières.