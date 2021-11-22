John Lobb Introduces Small Leather Goods

London’s John Lobb has been making bespoke shoes since the mid-19th century, and remains among only a handful of British shoemakers that continue to manufacture welted shoes to a traditional standard.

Now the luxury bootmaker is expanding its accessories and small leather goods offer, including an eyeglass case, coin holder, zipped document holder and wallet, constructed from one piece of leather.

Prices will range from $330 for the flat card holders, $460 for the wallets to $1,980 for the document case, adding function with a minimalistic look.

The range is made from smooth and grained black calf leather, features a fully lined interior and will be exclusively available in John Lobb stores and at johnlobb.com.

In addition to its new atelier in Paris, the brand recently unveiled a new store location in Beverly Hills as part of its expansion — their first location in California. Both spaces were designed by French architecture studio Ciguë.

